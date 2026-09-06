Vacancy | HR Assistant | Dutch and English | Rotterdam |
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are looking for an HR who speaks Dutch and English. The purpose is to provide foundational HR support to all HRBP’s and HR Managers in the Netherlands and support the HR team in respect of general HR processes.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
- Prepare mutations for payroll.
- Prepare letters, employment contracts and all other requested documents concerning employees.
- Provide support to all new hire actions, termination actions and recruitment processes
- Provide support to enroll employees in company benefit programs.
- Be the first point of contact for employees and managers for administrative related questions Maintain the HR portal.
- General administrative support to the HR BNL organization.
- Provide support to invoicing processes
- Provide support to team events
- Manage agenda’s and organize meetings.
- Manage Office equipment. Carry out various registrations; administration of training.
- Gatekeeper for retention of data (GDPR related).
- Administration of all accesses of HR employees to portals for the purpose of representing the company.
What do we offer you
- 1 year position with the possibility to be extended.
- Salary € 2500 gross based on 40 hours.
- Full time position based on 40 hours but you have the possibility for 32-26 hours.
- Location Rotterdam (no parking)
- Start date November.
Job Requirements
- MBO/HBOdegree with 2-3 years of experience.
- Excellent command of English and Dutch spoken and written.
- MS Office and SAP skills, administrative understanding.
- Social skills.
- HR skill and process understanding.
Only applicants who speak Dutch can be considered for this position. This position requires Dutch fluently.
About the company
An international chemical company in the centre of Rotterdam.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900