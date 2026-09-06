Vacancy | HR administrator / Office manager | English, Dutch

What exactly are you going to do Do you have a passion for gaming? Would you like to start or continue a career in HR, but then again you would also have fun working as an Office Manager? No worries, because today is your lucky day! We are looking for someone who wants to work in a combined HR & Office Manager function in one of the coolest gaming companies on this planet! In this role you support the HR department with recruitment activities, while being the first point of contact for employees. Furthermore, you are the Office Manager and you make sure that your colleagues have all supplies they need and you book travel arrangements. Your creativity is needed, because you are also in charge of organizing company events. This role is part-time, 32 hours/week, so that you can maintain a fun work-life balance!



Other responsibilities include: Close collaboration with the HR Manager;

Recruitment tasks such as posting jobs and filtering incoming applications;

Welcoming visitors;

Scheduling meetings & appointments;

Admin support for employees when needed.

What do we offer you A direct employment in one of the coolest gaming companies on the planet. This junior function enables you to kickstart your career in HR, while having the variety of working with all the other employees on other fun tasks. The salary ranges between €2200 and €2350, depending on experience.

Job Requirements Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

Both English and Dutch are on a high level (verbally and written);

Other languages are a big plus;

Bachelor in HR or relevant other degree;

Previous experience working as an HR administrator;

Outstanding people skills;

Attention to detail is important for you;

You know your way around MS Outlook and Excel;

Last but not least: you have affinity withgaming! Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.