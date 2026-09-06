Vacancy I HR-coordinator I German, French and English I Hoofdorp

What exactly are you going to do

Do you want to kickstart your career in HR? Would you like to work in an international company, where you can use your extensive language skills? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you. For our client we are looking for an HR-coordinator who speaks German, French and English (Dutch is considered a plus, not a must). After an extensive training you and your team of four colleagues will be in charge of all internal HR-related questions coming from our client’s international offices in Germany, Austria, France and Belgium.

In this position your responsibilities will be :