Vacancy I HR-coordinator I German, French and English I Hoofdorp

Vacancy I HR-coordinator I German, French and English I Hoofdorp

Posted on September 6, 2026
Hoofddorp
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you want to kickstart your career in HR? Would you like to work in an international company, where you can use your extensive language skills? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you. For our client we are looking for an HR-coordinator who speaks German, French and English (Dutch is considered a plus, not a must). After an extensive training you and your team of four colleagues will be in charge of all internal HR-related questions coming from our client’s international offices in Germany, Austria, France and Belgium.

In this position your responsibilities will be :

  • Investigating all HR-related questions and cases in order to make the most suitable decision;
  • Collaborating closely with the HR-business partners;
  • Working your way through administration, using guidelines as well as your own creativity;
  • Communicating with colleagues of all kinds of different cultural backgrounds;
  • Being the first point of contact through phone and email for colleagues from Germany, Austria, France and Belgium.

What do we offer you

We offer you a full-time employment opportunity, with plenty of opportunities to develop yourself in the HR-domain. The starting-salary ranges between €2000-€2500, depending on experience.

Job Requirements

The requirements for this position are:

  • (near-)native German and French speaking and writing skills;
  • Excellent language skills in English;
  • HR-background or experience is considered a plus – not a must;
  • Good administrational skills;
  • High level of communication skills - you communicate effectively and professionally with strong verbal and written skills;
  • A flexible personality, who knows his/her way around guidelines and who has a pro-active approach;
  • As a person you are responsible and independent.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is a globally operating company, with their HR-headquarters in the Amsterdam area. You will be joining an informal, fun team of experienced people, who are always in for a joke or a laugh, but who also work hard and strive for perfection.

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