Vacancy | International Recruitment Consultant | English | The Hague/Rotterdam

Unique Multilingual brings out the best in people! With 30 years of experience and expertise Unique Multilingual is the specialist and market leader in recruiting and selecting permanent and temporary office personnel for internationally operating companies in The Netherlands. Our services are characterized through ambitious entrepreneurial insight and advice. We help our clients to find excellent and ambitious professionals and aim for the perfect match between client and candidate.

Job Requirements

Unique. Who are you?

To be successful in this role you need to have at least 1,5 years experience in (international) recruitment, and a relevant Bachelor degree such as International Business, HR or Commerce.

You need to be an excellent multi-tasker, as the job requires you to work with a high number of vacancies simultaneously, while dealing with your own large pool of candidates. Next to that, you need to be both fast and accurate in administration, as we regularly have audits on our files.

We are looking for a real team worker who is passionate about all aspects of international recruitment. Preferably, you have lived or worked abroad or you are an expat yourself.

Your English needs to be excellent, but you need to have knowledge of the Dutch knowledge as well as we are part of the Unique Nederland organization. All your training regarding the Dutch labour laws, as well as the exam you need to take, are in Dutch. Any other European language, especially French or German, are a plus.

If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://unique.nl/en/applications/open-applications

This vacancy can also be found under: Recruitment consultant, recruiter, intercedent, intermediary, employment agency, human resources, HR, accountmanager, account manager, account management, recruiter, arbeidsbemiddelaar, English, Dutch, French, German

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.