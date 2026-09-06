Vacancy | International Recruitment Consultant | English | The Hague/Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Unique. Who are we?
Unique Multilingual brings out the best in people! With 30 years of experience and expertise Unique Multilingual is the specialist and market leader in recruiting and selecting permanent and temporary office personnel for internationally operating companies in The Netherlands. Our services are characterized through ambitious entrepreneurial insight and advice. We help our clients to find excellent and ambitious professionals and aim for the perfect match between client and candidate.
International Recruitment Consultant
- As an International Recruitment Consultant you will be responsible for the right match between candidate, vacancy, and organization. You will be the first point of contact for both existing and new clients, and you will be recruiting candidates both in the Netherlands and abroad.
- You will be responsible for the whole process, starting the moment we receive a new vacancy until actually selecting the right candidate for the job.
- You will stay in close contact with the client regarding requirements and wishes, you will put together price offers and negotiate with your client, and you will make sure the client receives the right documents when your candidate starts working.
- You will also recruit and interview potential candidates, prepare them for an interview, make sure they have all the right documents in order to start working in The Netherlands, and you will stay in close contact with both your client and your candidate after he/she has started working.
- Also, you will have an advisory role towards your candidates, as they are mainly expats who will need help getting started on the Dutch labour market.
- Lastly, you will be expected to approach potential new clients by phone, in order to gain new business. After the initial training period you will be visiting both clients and potential clients in your designated area.
What do we offer you
Unique. What do we offer?
- Fixed position
- Development possibilities
- Salary based on experience
- Attractive bonus system
- 25 Holidays (o.a.b)
Job Requirements
Unique. Who are you?
- To be successful in this role you need to have at least 1,5 years experience in (international) recruitment, and a relevant Bachelor degree such as International Business, HR or Commerce.
- You need to be an excellent multi-tasker, as the job requires you to work with a high number of vacancies simultaneously, while dealing with your own large pool of candidates. Next to that, you need to be both fast and accurate in administration, as we regularly have audits on our files.
- We are looking for a real team worker who is passionate about all aspects of international recruitment. Preferably, you have lived or worked abroad or you are an expat yourself.
- Your English needs to be excellent, but you need to have knowledge of the Dutch knowledge as well as we are part of the Unique Nederland organization. All your training regarding the Dutch labour laws, as well as the exam you need to take, are in Dutch. Any other European language, especially French or German, are a plus.
If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://unique.nl/en/applications/open-applications
This vacancy can also be found under: Recruitment consultant, recruiter, intercedent, intermediary, employment agency, human resources, HR, accountmanager, account manager, account management, recruiter, arbeidsbemiddelaar, English, Dutch, French, German
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Unique Multilingual brings out the best in people! With 30 years of experience and expertise Unique Multilingual is the specialist and market leader in recruiting and selecting permanent and temporary office personnel for internationally operating companies in The Netherlands. Our services are characterized through ambitious entrepreneurial insight and advice. We help our clients to find excellent and ambitious professionals and aim for the perfect match between client and candidate.
You will work in a young dynamic, multicultural team with different nationalities.