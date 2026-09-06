Vacancy | HR Administrator | English | The Hague

What exactly are you going to do

For our international client we are looking for a HR Administrator. In this role you will act as one of the first line advisors to staff and line management in their Global Centre. You will be fully responsible for data processing in collaboration with your HR Services colleagues in various regions. As an HR administrator your three main focus points are:

1. Data management and customer support

2. Compensation and benefit support

3. Talent support

In this role you will: