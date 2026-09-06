Vacancy | HR Administrator | English | The Hague
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For our international client we are looking for a HR Administrator. In this role you will act as one of the first line advisors to staff and line management in their Global Centre. You will be fully responsible for data processing in collaboration with your HR Services colleagues in various regions. As an HR administrator your three main focus points are:
1. Data management and customer support
2. Compensation and benefit support
3. Talent support
In this role you will:
- Update, collect and maintain employee data in the main global HR applications system
- Be answering daily queries related to staff
- Arrange/schedule interviews
- Inform job applicants about their acceptance and rejection on employment
- Arrange advertising or posting of job vacancies and notify eligible employees of position availability
- Welcome new team members to the organization by conducting orientations while gathering the necessary information to complete the onboarding package and register the new team member in the system/file
- Maintain and arrange documents and tasks related to visa/ work permits for new team members
- Coordinate with the facilities and IT departments to manage all logistics regarding operational and workplace set-up for new team members
- Manage workshop logistics and run completion reports upon requests
- Archive all records for departing employees
- Consolidate the employee benefits and entitlement in required format and submit to the payroll specialist for payroll processing
- Validate any change/update related to employee benefits in timely manner to ensure the information provided is accurate
What do we offer you
A full time position for the longer term. The first 7 months via our agency. The salary may vary according to your educational level and work experience.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
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- Bachelor degree in Human Resources or related discipline
- 2-3 years operational experience in a fast paced and dynamic environment
- Excellent English communication skills
- Basic knowledge of Dutch Employment Law and practices
- Expected to demonstrate and maintain high level of confidentiality
- Strong attention to detail, analytical acumen, intellectual curiosity, creativity, and proven work ethic
- The flexibility and willingness to learn
- Adapt at queries, report writing and presenting findings
- Microsoft Access, PowerPoint, and Excel experience.
- Knowledge of Taleo and TalentSoft is an advantage
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.
This vacancy can also be found under: English, International, HR, administration, support, native English, Spanish, French, vacancy, job, working in the Netherlands, human resources, P&O.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands.
When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client is an international organization in the educational field.