Vacancy - International Recruiter - Eindhoven/Tilburg/Breda

What exactly are you going to do As an International Recruiter you will be responsible for the right match between candidate, vacancy, and organisation. You will be the first point of contact for both existing and new clients, and you will be recruiting candidates both in the Netherlands and abroad. You will be responsible for the whole process, starting the moment we receive a new vacancy until actually selecting the right candidate for the job. You will stay in close contact with the client regarding requirements and wishes, and you will put together price offers and negotiate with your client. You will also recruit and interview potential candidates, prepare them for an interview, make sure they have all the right documents in order to start working in The Netherlands, and you will stay in close contact with both your client and your candidate after he/she has started working. Also, you will have an advisory role towards your candidates, as they are mainly expats who will need help getting started on the Dutch labour market.



Interested in this challenging position? Then please send your cv to paula.vandenberg@uniquemultilingual.com or for more information phone Paula van den Berg at 0031(0)630691372.

What do we offer you A challenging position in an international team, for 32 to 40 hours per week, in a steadily growing organisation. We offer a competitive salary with good secondary conditions such as 25 holidays, a pension scheme, bonus scheme, incentives, sports compensation, and other extra's.

You will be working in a tight-knit team of international colleagues, with a great atmosphere and lots of room for development.

Your designated work region will be Brabant, which means that you have flexibility in work location. We have offices in Eindhoven, Tilburg, Den Bosch and Breda, and with your laptop and mobile phone you can work at any location.

Job Requirements To be succesful in this role you need to have at least 1 year proven experience in international recruitment, and a relevant Bachelor degree such as International Business, HR or Commerce. You need to be an excellent multi-tasker, as the job requires you to work with a high number of vacancies simultaneously, while dealing with your own large pool of candidates. Commercial skills are also required, as you will be in touch with new clients, and you will have to negotiate financial agreements.

We are looking for a real team player who is passionate about all aspects of international recruitment. Preferably, you have lived or worked abroad or you are an expat yourself.

Your English skills need to be excellent, but you need to speak Dutch as well as we are part of the Unique Nederland organisation (ideally, at least B1 level). Any additional languages are a big plus.