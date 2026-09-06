Vacancy - International Recruitment Consultant - English and Dutch
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an International Recruitment Consultant you will be responsible for the right match between candidate, vacancy, and organisation. You will be the first point of contact for both existing and new clients, and you will be recruiting candidates both in the Netherlands and abroad. You will be responsible for the whole process, starting the moment we receive a new vacancy until actually selecting the right candidate for the job. You will stay in close contact with the client regarding requirements and wishes, and you will put together price offers and negotiate with your client. You will also recruit and interview potential candidates, prepare them for an interview, make sure they have all the right documents in order to start working in The Netherlands, and you will stay in close contact with both your client and your candidate after he/she has started working. Also, you will have an advisory role towards your candidates, as they are mainly expats who will need help getting started on the Dutch labour market.
Lastly, you will be expected to approach potential new clients by phone, in order to gain new business. After the initial training period you will be visiting both clients and potential clients in your designated area.
Interested in this challenging position? Then please send your cv to paula.vandenberg@uniquemultilingual.com or for more information phone Paula van den Berg at 0031(0)630691372.
What do we offer you
A fulltime position in an international team, in a steadily growing organisation. We offer a competitive salary with good secondary conditions such as 25 holidays, a pension scheme, bonus scheme, incentives, sports compensation, and other extra's. The salary indication for this position is €2000- €2700 based on experience.
You will be working in a tight-knit team of international colleagues, with a great atmosphere and lots of room for development.
Job Requirements
To be succesful in this role you need to have at least 1 year proven experience in international recruitment, and a relevant Bachelor degree such as International Business, HR or Commerce. You need to be an excellent multi-tasker, as the job requires you to work with a high number of vacancies simultaneously, while dealing with your own large pool of candidates. Sales skills are also required, as you will be in touch with new clients, and you will have to negotiate regarding financial agreements.
We are looking for a real team player who is passionate about all aspects of international recruitment. Preferably, you have lived or worked abroad or you are an expat yourself.
Your English skills need to be excellent, but you need to be fluent in Dutch as well as we are part of the Unique Nederland organisation. All your training regarding the Dutch labour laws, as well as the exam you need to take, are in Dutch. Any additional languages are a big plus.
About the company
Unique Multilingual is the market leader in recruitment of multilingual office staff. We are specialised in commercial, administrative, secretarial and marketing positions. We mainly work with epxats who will be settling in The Netherlands, and who need advice on living and working here. Our strength lies in the fact that we represent our own target group; we have 6 offices in the country with around 20 employees, and 9 different nationalities.