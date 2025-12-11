Leadership Trainer

Leadership Trainer

Posted on December 11, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on December 11, 2025

About this role

Are you tired of the corporate grind? Ready to join a rebellion? At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're starting a revolution to bring financial freedom to everyone on the planet. We move fast, break rules, and get shit done.

As our new Leadership Trainer, you won't just be running workshops. You'll be the architect of our leadership corps, the secret weapon who turns our managers into legendary leaders. You'll be the driving force ensuring our teams are empowered, effective, and ready to conquer the world.

Take Ownership:

  • Forge Our Leadership Playbook: Design and build a world-class arsenal of training materials that are as innovative and disruptive as we are.

  • Launch the Leadership Academy: Roll out a dynamic, high-impact training program that shapes every level of leadership, from new team leads to our executive team.

  • Be the Coach in the Arena: Provide powerful, one-on-one coaching that unlocks the full potential of our leaders and helps them navigate the battlefield of a fast-growing scale-up.

  • Prove the Impact: Use data to measure what's working, what's not, and constantly iterate to ensure our "Get Shit Done" culture only gets stronger.

Requirements

  • You're a Master of Your Craft with a deep knowledge of what truly effective training looks like (and how to build it).

  • You're a Natural-Born Coach and a feedback Jedi, skilled at delivering live training that captivates and inspires.

  • You're a Communication Powerhouse with the ability to connect with and motivate anyone.

  • You're Fluent in English and can command a room in our global, diverse team.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with UrbanSports for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

Want more jobs like this?Get HR / Recruitment jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

TEMPORARY - HR Payroll
Payroll and Comp & Ben Specialist | Maternity Cover | ENG only
HR Business Partner
Tech Recruiter
Interim HRS Transformation Lead
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position