Leadership Trainer
About this role
Are you tired of the corporate grind? Ready to join a rebellion? At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're starting a revolution to bring financial freedom to everyone on the planet. We move fast, break rules, and get shit done.
As our new Leadership Trainer, you won't just be running workshops. You'll be the architect of our leadership corps, the secret weapon who turns our managers into legendary leaders. You'll be the driving force ensuring our teams are empowered, effective, and ready to conquer the world.
Take Ownership:
Forge Our Leadership Playbook: Design and build a world-class arsenal of training materials that are as innovative and disruptive as we are.
Launch the Leadership Academy: Roll out a dynamic, high-impact training program that shapes every level of leadership, from new team leads to our executive team.
Be the Coach in the Arena: Provide powerful, one-on-one coaching that unlocks the full potential of our leaders and helps them navigate the battlefield of a fast-growing scale-up.
Prove the Impact: Use data to measure what's working, what's not, and constantly iterate to ensure our "Get Shit Done" culture only gets stronger.
Requirements
You're a Master of Your Craft with a deep knowledge of what truly effective training looks like (and how to build it).
You're a Natural-Born Coach and a feedback Jedi, skilled at delivering live training that captivates and inspires.
You're a Communication Powerhouse with the ability to connect with and motivate anyone.
You're Fluent in English and can command a room in our global, diverse team.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with UrbanSports for your wellbeing
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style