HR Officer

Posted on February 10, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on February 10, 2026

About this role

The HR Officer is responsible for managing all human resources activities in a small organization, acting as both a strategic partner to management and an approachable point of contact for employees. The role is hands-on and covers the full employee lifecycle.
Key Responsibilities:
Recruitment & Onboarding
  • Manage end-to-end recruitment (job postings, screening, interviews, offers)
  • Coordinate onboarding and induction for new hires
  • Maintain job descriptions and employment contracts

Employee Relations
  • Serve as first point of contact for employee questions and concerns related to HR
  • Support managers with performance management and disciplinary processes
  • Promote a positive, respectful, and inclusive work environment

HR Administration
  • Maintain employee records and HR documentation
  • Manage attendance, leave, and absence tracking
  • Support payroll preparation (data input, coordination with finance/payroll provider)

Policies & Compliance
  • Develop, implement, and update HR policies and procedures
  • Ensure compliance with Dutch labor laws, specifically work-related illness regulation
  • Support health & safety and workplace wellbeing initiatives

Performance & Development
  • Coordinate performance reviews and feedback cycles
  • Identify training needs and organize learning opportunities
  • Support career development and employee engagement initiatives

HR Support to Management
  • Advise management on HR-related matters
  • Provide basic HR reporting and insights
  • Contribute to company culture and organizational development

Salary is based on a full-time schedule. This position offers flexible hours, with a part-time commitment of 24–32 hours per week.

Requirements

You are proactive and flexible, with a practical, solution-oriented mindset. You are also approachable and trustworthy, able to build strong working relationships and adapt effectively to changing circumstances. You have broad knowledge of HR processes with a generalist profile and a solid understanding of Dutch employment law. You possess strong interpersonal and communication skills, can work independently while managing multiple tasks, and maintain a high level of confidentiality and professionalism. You are skilled in problem-solving and conflict resolution, with excellent organizational and administrative abilities. Moreover you also have:

  • Degree or certification in Human Resources, or related field
  • 2–5 years of HR generalist experience (preferably in a small or medium-sized company)
  • Knowledge of local labor laws and HR best practices
  • Experience with HR systems and MS Office tools
  • Experience with secondment (to- and from another organization) and employing non-Dutch workers is a plus
Please note that for this role, candidates must already reside in the Netherlands, preferably in the Rotterdam area, and hold a valid work permit.

Salary

€3500-€4500 per month

The company

This organization exists to serve the public interest by supporting, instigating, and performing scientific research. Their focus is on developing instruments that describe and value health outside the for-profit model.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
