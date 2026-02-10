HR Officer

Degree or certification in Human Resources, or related field

2–5 years of HR generalist experience (preferably in a small or medium-sized company)

Knowledge of local labor laws and HR best practices

Experience with HR systems and MS Office tools

Experience with secondment (to- and from another organization) and employing non-Dutch workers is a plus

You are proactive and flexible, with a practical, solution-oriented mindset. You are also approachable and trustworthy, able to build strong working relationships and adapt effectively to changing circumstances. You have broad knowledge of HR processes with a generalist profile and a solid understanding of Dutch employment law. You possess strong interpersonal and communication skills, can work independently while managing multiple tasks, and maintain a high level of confidentiality and professionalism. You are skilled in problem-solving and conflict resolution, with excellent organizational and administrative abilities. Moreover you also have:Please note that for this role, candidates must already reside in the Netherlands, preferably in the Rotterdam area, and hold a valid work permit.