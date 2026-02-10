HR Officer
Posted on February 10, 2026
Rotterdam
English
About this role
The HR Officer is responsible for managing all human resources activities in a small organization, acting as both a strategic partner to management and an approachable point of contact for employees. The role is hands-on and covers the full employee lifecycle.
Salary is based on a full-time schedule. This position offers flexible hours, with a part-time commitment of 24–32 hours per week.
Key Responsibilities:
Recruitment & Onboarding
- Manage end-to-end recruitment (job postings, screening, interviews, offers)
- Coordinate onboarding and induction for new hires
- Maintain job descriptions and employment contracts
Employee Relations
- Serve as first point of contact for employee questions and concerns related to HR
- Support managers with performance management and disciplinary processes
- Promote a positive, respectful, and inclusive work environment
HR Administration
- Maintain employee records and HR documentation
- Manage attendance, leave, and absence tracking
- Support payroll preparation (data input, coordination with finance/payroll provider)
Policies & Compliance
- Develop, implement, and update HR policies and procedures
- Ensure compliance with Dutch labor laws, specifically work-related illness regulation
- Support health & safety and workplace wellbeing initiatives
Performance & Development
- Coordinate performance reviews and feedback cycles
- Identify training needs and organize learning opportunities
- Support career development and employee engagement initiatives
HR Support to Management
- Advise management on HR-related matters
- Provide basic HR reporting and insights
- Contribute to company culture and organizational development
Requirements
You are proactive and flexible, with a practical, solution-oriented mindset. You are also approachable and trustworthy, able to build strong working relationships and adapt effectively to changing circumstances. You have broad knowledge of HR processes with a generalist profile and a solid understanding of Dutch employment law. You possess strong interpersonal and communication skills, can work independently while managing multiple tasks, and maintain a high level of confidentiality and professionalism. You are skilled in problem-solving and conflict resolution, with excellent organizational and administrative abilities. Moreover you also have:
- Degree or certification in Human Resources, or related field
- 2–5 years of HR generalist experience (preferably in a small or medium-sized company)
- Knowledge of local labor laws and HR best practices
- Experience with HR systems and MS Office tools
- Experience with secondment (to- and from another organization) and employing non-Dutch workers is a plus
Salary
€3500-€4500 per month
The company
This organization exists to serve the public interest by supporting, instigating, and performing scientific research. Their focus is on developing instruments that describe and value health outside the for-profit model.
Application Procedure
