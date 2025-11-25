Employee Relations Business Partner

Join a dynamic team in a high-impact role in Amsterdam, supporting a positive, inclusive workplace across the EMEA region. As an Employee Relations Partner, you’ll play a key role in managing complex ER matters, advising HR and business leaders, and ensuring fair, compliant people practices. This is an exciting opportunity to drive proactive conflict resolution, shape employee experience, and make a real impact in a collaborative, international environment.

Job Purpose

The Employee Relations (ER) Partner is responsible for managing and resolving complex employee relations matters across the Netherlands and supporting selected ER cases and projects across EMEA. This role ensures the fair, consistent, and compliant application of company policies and labor laws, while acting as a trusted advisor to HR Business Partners (HRBPs), managers, and associates.

The ER Partner promotes proactive case management, early conflict resolution, and continuous improvement of ER policies, processes, and tools to foster a positive, inclusive, and compliant workplace.

Key Responsibilities

Lead investigations and resolve complex ER cases (e.g., performance, conduct, grievance) in a timely, fair, and compliant manner.

Advise and coach HRBPs and managers on ER issues, ensuring alignment with legal standards, company policies, and values.

Collaborate with Legal, Health & Safety, and Occupational Health teams to ensure consistent and compliant case handling. Case Management & Advisory: Manage complex sickness and absence cases in partnership with vendors and internal stakeholders.

Analyze sickness trends to identify systemic issues and recommend proactive interventions that support employee well-being and reduce absenteeism. Sickness & Absence Management: Ensure compliance with Dutch labor laws and internal HR policies.

Review, update, and modernize ER policies, procedures, and templates to reflect evolving legislation and best practices.

Maintain accurate and GDPR-compliant documentation for all ER cases to meet audit requirements. Policy & Compliance: Track, analyze, and interpret ER and sickness trends to identify risks and improvement opportunities.

Provide actionable insights and recommendations to enhance employee experience and organizational performance. Data & Insights Build and maintain strong partnerships with HRBPs, Legal Counsel, and business leaders to ensure consistent ER practices and positive employee outcomes.

Support and contribute to regional ER projects and initiatives across EMEA by sharing expertise and best practices. Collaboration & Stakeholder Management

Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Employment Law, or a related field.

5+ years’ experience in Employee Relations or HR advisory roles, ideally within a multinational or matrix environment.

Strong knowledge of Dutch labor law and familiarity with broader EMEA legislation.

Proven ability to manage complex investigations, performance issues, and sickness/absence cases.

Excellent judgment, discretion, and communication skills with a strong analytical mindset.

Skilled at balancing legal compliance with business and people needs, turning insights into actionable solutions.

High integrity, empathy, and resilience under pressure; fluent in Dutch and English (spoken and written).

What you can expect from our client: