Trade Compliance Specialist - Temporary

Are you experienced in customs regulations, international trade compliance, and import/export procedures? Would you like to apply your expertise in an international environment where complex supply chains and regulatory compliance come together?

We are looking for a Trade Compliance Specialist to join a leading international organization in the chemical industry. In this role, you will help ensure that import and export activities across Europe and the UK comply with applicable customs regulations and trade legislation.

You will work closely with Supply Chain, Procurement, Legal, and external customs partners, while contributing to the continuous improvement of trade compliance processes.

As a Trade Compliance Specialist, you will be part of an international Trade Compliance team responsible for supporting and monitoring customs and trade activities across the organization.

Your responsibilities will include: