Assist in preparing and processing monthly payroll.

Communicate with employees regarding payroll queries.

Prepare payroll general ledger for monthly postings.

Process payroll salaries and tax payments.

Manage vacation and sick days.

Continuously book bank transactions for multiple entities.

Ensure all invoices are properly booked and approved before payment.

Manage suspense accounts and handle recharges if needed.

Maintain vendor records and match accounting entries.

Assist with report preparation and financial statements.

Process weekly payments for contractors, overhead, and intercompany transactions.

Prepare monthly intercompany balance statements.

Our client is looking for a Payroll & Accounts Payable Officer. This is a dual-role position with responsibilities evenly split between Payroll and Accounts Payable (AP). The role involves managing salary data and changes for the organization and its affiliated entities, as well as providing financial, administrative, and clerical support within the Accounts Payable function.