Payroll & Accounts Payable Officer
Posted on November 22, 2025
Delft
English
Posted on November 22, 2025
About this role
Our client is looking for a Payroll & Accounts Payable Officer. This is a dual-role position with responsibilities evenly split between Payroll and Accounts Payable (AP). The role involves managing salary data and changes for the organization and its affiliated entities, as well as providing financial, administrative, and clerical support within the Accounts Payable function.
Payroll
Accounts Payable
Payroll
- Assist in preparing and processing monthly payroll.
- Communicate with employees regarding payroll queries.
- Prepare payroll general ledger for monthly postings.
- Process payroll salaries and tax payments.
- Manage vacation and sick days.
Accounts Payable
- Continuously book bank transactions for multiple entities.
- Ensure all invoices are properly booked and approved before payment.
- Manage suspense accounts and handle recharges if needed.
- Maintain vendor records and match accounting entries.
- Assist with report preparation and financial statements.
- Process weekly payments for contractors, overhead, and intercompany transactions.
- Prepare monthly intercompany balance statements.
Requirements
- Ability to work independently, with a structured and efficient approach.
- Proactive and flexible individual with strong organizational and planning skills.
- Entrepreneurial mindset and a drive for operational excellence and results.
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance or a related field, ideally with 5 years of relevant work experience.
- Solid understanding of financial software and Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint).
- Payroll administration experience
- Strong command of English, both written and verbal.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Located in the Netherlands with a work permit
The company
The company is a global company specialized in the renewables, mining, infrastructure and life sciences sectors.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Delft delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Indirect Tax Specialist - English
Product Governance Lead
Senior Credit Controller | German & Dutch | Alkmaar
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Intercompany Accountant (Temporary)