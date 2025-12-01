Junior Finance Representative
Posted on December 1, 2025
Nijmegen
English
About this role
Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a proactive Junior Finance Representative to join their finance team. The Finance Representative is a member of the Finance team who performs various clerical and bookkeeping tasks for one or more business units.
Every day is unique. However, a day in our office would typically include the following:
- Onboarding new customer accounts.
- Handling Accounts Payable, such as processing suppliers' invoices in the ERP and our online finance tool.
- Handling Accounts Receivable such as processing sales order invoices and taking care of the collecting process.
- Collaborating with account managers to address customers' queries.
- Executing bank reconciliation and creating payment run.
- Supporting the CFO and assistant controller in preparing the end-of-the-month closure.
- Various bookkeeping tasks.
- Collaborating with different departments to better meet our (internal) clients' needs.
- Fluent English speaker. Dutch is an advantage, but not essential.
- You are excellent at respecting private and/or confidential information.
- MBO diploma in Business Administration or Accounting and 1-2 years of work experience in a similar position.
- Team player, proactive, and improvement-minded.
- You are organized and work efficiently.
- Analytical and details oriented.
- You are easy to talk to and a good communicator.
- You take responsibility and pride in the work you perform.
What's in it for you?
- A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance
- Laptop and a cell phone
- Potential to quickly grow within the company
- A permanent contract from the start
- An attractive pension plan
- Complete and ongoing training from the start
- International feel in a multi-cultural team across several countries
- Opportunity to participate in an amazing adventure that starts now and hopefully never ends
Ready to take on this exciting challenge? Apply now and become part of a high-energy, ambitious team!
