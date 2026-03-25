Junior Financial Officer | Payroll
Posted on March 25, 2026
Delft
English
Posted on March 25, 2026
About this role
Our client is seeking a proactive and steady Payroll & Accounts Payable Specialist to join their team of two AP & Payroll Specialists. This position offers an even split between payroll coordination and accounts payable tasks and is ideal for someone who thrives in a dynamic, fast‑moving environment. The position will start with a larger focus on the bank payment side and gradually integrate more payroll and other financial responsibilities.
Accounts Payable
Payroll
Note: In‑depth knowledge of foreign payroll legislation is not required, as external providers handle compliance.
Accounts Payable
- Post bank transactions for multiple entities on an ongoing basis
- Ensure invoices are recorded accurately and approved before payment
- Monitor and clear suspense accounts; handle internal recharges when needed
- Maintain vendor records and reconcile AP entries
- Assist with reports and financial statement preparation
- Process weekly payment runs (contractors, overhead, intercompany)
- Prepare monthly intercompany balance statements
Payroll
- Support the preparation and execution of the monthly payroll cycle
- Handle employee queries related to payroll
- Create payroll-related GL entries for month-end processing
- Prepare salary and tax payments
- Manage updates related to leave, vacation, sickness, and employee changes
- Ensure timely submission of timesheets to external payroll providers
- Coordinate payroll for 20–25 internal staff across several European countries (all processed by local payroll providers)
Note: In‑depth knowledge of foreign payroll legislation is not required, as external providers handle compliance.
Requirements
- 1-2 years of relevant financial experience
- Fluent in English (C1+); other languages are a bonus
- Confident and clear communicator
- Solution‑oriented, proactive, and comfortable taking initiative
- Strong sense of ownership and responsibility
- Customer‑focused, with the ability to interact with diverse personalities
- Comfortable navigating internal expectations and communicating with multiple external parties
Salary
€2800-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is an international services organization that supports companies in the energy, engineering, and technology sectors. The Delft office plays a key role in coordinating finance and operational activities for multiple entities worldwide.
Application Procedure
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