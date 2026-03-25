Junior Financial Officer | Payroll

Post bank transactions for multiple entities on an ongoing basis

Ensure invoices are recorded accurately and approved before payment

Monitor and clear suspense accounts; handle internal recharges when needed

Maintain vendor records and reconcile AP entries

Assist with reports and financial statement preparation

Process weekly payment runs (contractors, overhead, intercompany)

Prepare monthly intercompany balance statements

Support the preparation and execution of the monthly payroll cycle

Handle employee queries related to payroll

Create payroll-related GL entries for month-end processing

Prepare salary and tax payments

Manage updates related to leave, vacation, sickness, and employee changes

Ensure timely submission of timesheets to external payroll providers

Coordinate payroll for 20–25 internal staff across several European countries (all processed by local payroll providers)

Our client is seeking a proactive and steady Payroll & Accounts Payable Specialist to join their team of two AP & Payroll Specialists. This position offers an even split between payroll coordination and accounts payable tasks and is ideal for someone who thrives in a dynamic, fast‑moving environment. The position will start with a larger focus on the bank payment side and gradually integrate more payroll and other financial responsibilities.Note: In‑depth knowledge of foreign payroll legislation is not required, as external providers handle compliance.