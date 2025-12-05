Junior Accounting Representative | Noord-Holland

Junior Accounting Representative | Noord-Holland

Posted on December 5, 2025
Enkhuizen
Dutch, English
Posted on December 5, 2025

About this role

Our client is a leader in the distribution and supply of high-quality chemicals for a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and more. With a strong focus on quality, service, and sustainability, they pride themselves on delivering excellence across their international operations.


Our client is currently seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Accounting Representative with a good level of Dutch to join their team.



The Accounting Representative is part of the Finance team. The tasks might vary.



  • Checking and entering incoming invoices

  • Internal and external communication regarding invoices

  • Preparing and sending outgoing invoices

  • Processing bank statements

  • Accounts receivable management

  • Preparing the weekly payment run

  • Keeping customer records up to date




  • An MBO diploma in Accounting/Business Administration or relevant work experience

  • English and Dutch at a good level

  • Some experience with accounting processes and ERP systems

  • Able to handle private and/or confidential information

  • Analytical & detail oriented

  • Good communicator and a teamplayer

  • Organized and work efficiently

  • Preferably living in or around the Enkhuizen area


Additional information



  • A challenging role in an internationally operating organization, where no day is the same, the work never stops, but we do finish at 5:00 PM

  • Opportunities for professional development and growth through internal and external training

  • Great team, team activities, green area and parking space

  • Pension Scheme

Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Enkhuizen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Indirect Tax Specialist - English
Intercompany Accountant (Temporary)
Senior Credit Controller | German & Dutch | Alkmaar
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Billing Officer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.