Are you a fintech professional who wants to be at the heart of eCommerce Operations, supporting the stability, performance and continuous improvement of the European eCommerce payment ecosystem for a globally operating premium fashion and lifestyle organization?

We are looking for an experienced professional with a strong background in fintech, payments, and fraud prevention. Beyond daily operations, you will contribute to fraud and refund-abuse analysis, chargeback insights, KPI reporting and the development of practical payment-performance dashboards.

Let's get in contact or apply immediately!

Freelance/zzp is not possible!