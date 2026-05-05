Finance Operations Specialist
Posted on May 5, 2026
Utrecht
English
Posted on May 5, 2026
About this role
As a Finance Operations Specialist, you’ll play a key role in keeping the financial engine of a fast-growing, international organization running smoothly.You’ll join a close-knit finance team where your work directly impacts the company’s growth and decision-making. From managing day-to-day financial operations to identifying smarter, more efficient ways of working — your contribution will be visible and valued. This is a role with real ownership, variety, and the opportunity to grow.
What You’ll Be DoingOwn the numbers
What You’ll Be DoingOwn the numbers
- Manage accounts receivable: invoicing, tracking outstanding payments, and processing incoming cash flows
- Handle accounts payable: process purchase invoices and prepare payments
- Reconcile accounts and monitor balance sheet positions
- Spot discrepancies and resolve them quickly and accurately
- Identify opportunities to streamline financial processes
- Help improve workflows and reduce turnaround times
- Assist with tax filings (VAT and others)
- Support month-end and year-end closings
- Act as a point of contact for financial questions across teams
- Collaborate with different departments in an international environment
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Requirements
What You Bring
- MBO or HBO degree in Finance, Accounting, or similar
- A few years of experience in a similar role
- Strong affinity with financial processes and administration
- Fluent in English (both written and spoken) and knowledge of Dutch taxes
- Detail-oriented, proactive, and a true team player
Salary
€3500-€4200 per month
The company
My client is a scale up located centrally in Utrecht. The company is very sociable and creates a culture of collaboration, fun, and performance. The team consists of young passionate people who help one another and like to spend time together.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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