Finance Analyst - Temporary
About this role
Looking for your next career step in Finance?
This temporary Financial Analyst role in Zoetermeer is designed as a true stepping stone. You’ll take ownership of key controlling activities such as Free Cash Flow, forecasting and material variance analysis, while partnering closely with Operations and senior stakeholders.
It’s your opportunity to gain valuable operations controlling experience, broaden your business exposure and build the skills needed for your next career move, all within a complex and international environment.
Ready to take the next step? Don't hesitate and apply now!
ZZP is not possible!
Your responsibilities will entail:
- Reporting to the FP&A Manager;
- Full ownership for delivery of Balance sheet and Free Cash flow forecast and actuals analysis, ensuring credible financial assumptions and driving process efficiency;
- Lead SPZ credit & cash committees and improve content, process & governance;
- Full ownership for delivery of Material variance analysis;
- Ownership for effective S1 & FY landing process and ensure strong FCF Landing governance is in place with the controlling team, CBS Shared service center and other key stakeholders;
- Business partner to one or more PLT members and their department managers;
- Business partner to central Finance and C&P team;
- Identifying financial risks and opportunities and drive necessary action plans;
- Actively implement continuous improvement to financial control processes and tools;
- Pro-active stakeholder management within SPZ and at Regional level;
- BPO for relevant company controls;
- Owner of controlling activities for corporate costs including CBS.
Requirements
- Academic degree
- At least 3 years of relevant Finance experience in a complex, multinational context (factory/operations controlling is a plus);
- Excellent analytical skills, rigorous, accurate and strong interpersonal and communication skills;
- Good experience in balance sheet, cash flow and cost controlling;
- You are open-minded, reliable, proactive, and team-oriënted;
- You are ready for a challenge and you are looking for a stepping stone position offering significant responsibility;
- You will be expected to learn quickly, show initiative and growth potential.
Salary
You will be offered a contract via Independent Recruiters Flex.
This temporary Finance Analyst role is a full-time position of 40 hours per week, offering a gross monthly salary of €4,500 to €6,500. The position starts on October 6, 2026, and runs until April 5, 2027.
ZZP is not possible!
How we'll proceed: Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.