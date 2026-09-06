Cash & Loan Administrator

Cash & Loan Administrator

Posted on September 6, 2026
The Hague
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Responsabilities;

  • prepares, treats and processes payments in SAP
  • excutes heavy security checks and controls of payments
  • ensures timeliness and correctness of payments to meet contractual terms and conditions
  • optimizes cash balances
  • prepares and analyses day to day cash and liquidity forecast
  • manages emission of internal forecasts and external reporting
  • administrates bank accounts

What do we offer you

A parttime job for 5 hours a day
4 - 5 days a week. Work hours in the morning. It's a temporarily job for about 14 months.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements

HEAO preferably with a treasury finance background. Accounting experience is a plus. Work under pressure.

About the company

An international organization in The Hague.

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