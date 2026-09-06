Cash & Loan Administrator
Posted on September 6, 2026
The Hague
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Responsabilities;
- prepares, treats and processes payments in SAP
- excutes heavy security checks and controls of payments
- ensures timeliness and correctness of payments to meet contractual terms and conditions
- optimizes cash balances
- prepares and analyses day to day cash and liquidity forecast
- manages emission of internal forecasts and external reporting
- administrates bank accounts
What do we offer you
A parttime job for 5 hours a day
4 - 5 days a week. Work hours in the morning. It's a temporarily job for about 14 months.
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Job Requirements
HEAO preferably with a treasury finance background. Accounting experience is a plus. Work under pressure.
About the company
An international organization in The Hague.
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