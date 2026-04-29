Document Controller (TEMP)
About this role
This will be your responsibility:
- Receive, process, and distribute documentation;
- Keep documentation up-to-date in the document management system;
- Set up and update work instructions;
- Discuss ongoing actions with project members;
- Make arrangements for timely submission of documentation;
- Conduct quality control of the documentation.
Requirements
As a suitable candidate, you bring the following with you:
- Minimum mbo-4 educational level;
- Demonstrable work experience in the field of Document Control;
- Work experience in a technical environment;
- Experience and/or knowledge of offshore technology/maritime sector is a plus;
- In-depth knowledge of MS Office (especially Excel!), knowledge of SharePoint is a plus.
Salary
What can we offer you?
- A responsible fulltime (40h) job for 4 months with chance of extension, via our agency Independent Recruiters Flex;
- Salary based on knowledge and experience;
- A super challenging position at an impressive organization!
This position is also available for freelancers!
What’s next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in person. In this conversation, we will inform you as thoroughly as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the continuation of the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.