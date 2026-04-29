Document Controller (Freelance)

What can we offer you?

A responsible fulltime (40h) assignment for 4 months with chance of extension, working together with our label Independent Professionals;

A super challenging position at an impressive organization!

Are you not a freelancer, but still interested in this role? There are other possibilities!

What’s next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in person. In this conversation, we will inform you as thoroughly as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the continuation of the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.