Are you a tax professional with a passion for VAT and a desire to make an impact in a complex, global environment? Do you thrive on solving problems and taking ownership in a fast-paced, international setting? This is your opportunity. For a major global retailer and manufacturer with a full-scale, end-to-end operation, we are seeking a hands-on and driven Assistant Tax Manager to strengthen their International Tax department.

As Assistant Tax Manager, you will report to the Global Tax Manager and play a pivotal role in safeguarding the company’s global tax position. Your primary focus will be on ensuring robust and consistent global VAT compliance, supporting tax audits, and improving processes. This is a hands-on role where you will be the go-to expert for indirect tax matters, while also providing support on corporate income tax and transfer pricing.

Your responsibilities will include: