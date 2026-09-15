Assistant Tax Manager
About this role
Are you a tax professional with a passion for VAT and a desire to make an impact in a complex, global environment? Do you thrive on solving problems and taking ownership in a fast-paced, international setting? This is your opportunity. For a major global retailer and manufacturer with a full-scale, end-to-end operation, we are seeking a hands-on and driven Assistant Tax Manager to strengthen their International Tax department.
As Assistant Tax Manager, you will report to the Global Tax Manager and play a pivotal role in safeguarding the company’s global tax position. Your primary focus will be on ensuring robust and consistent global VAT compliance, supporting tax audits, and improving processes. This is a hands-on role where you will be the go-to expert for indirect tax matters, while also providing support on corporate income tax and transfer pricing.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Ensuring accurate and timely VAT compliance across multiple jurisdictions, working closely with the shared service center and local advisors.
- Monitoring the VAT treatment for complex cross-border transactions (B2C, B2B, OSS, IOSS) and reviewing returns and reconciliations.
- Identifying and mitigating VAT risks in daily operations, from logistics flows to invoicing, and driving improvements in processes, controls, and documentation.
- Supporting corporate tax compliance, including CIT, WHT, Transfer Pricing (Local/Master File), and Pillar II.
- Reviewing intercompany agreements to ensure alignment with transfer pricing policies.
- Acting as the main point of contact for tax audits, especially VAT audits, and coordinating responses to tax authorities.
- Ensuring all tax positions are clearly documented and audit-ready.
Requirements
We are looking for a collaborative, hands-on problem solver who digs into the details to bring solutions:
- You have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Tax Law, Fiscal Economics, Tax Accounting, or a related discipline.
- You have several years of experience in a multi-entity, multi-country environment.
- You have a strong focus on VAT/indirect tax with a solid understanding of cross-border flows.
- You possess strong ERP experience (SAP is preferred) and excellent Excel skills.
- You take ownership of your work and are a collaborative partner who works well with cross-functional teams
Salary
Our client offers a challenging role in a dynamic, international environment where you can truly make your mark.
- A competitive salary and a comprehensive benefits package.
- A generous holiday package of 25 vacation days (increasing with time of service), with the option to purchase 10 additional days.
- An 8% holiday allowance.
- A non-contributory pension scheme.
- A hybrid work model with full support for your home office setup.
- A net travel allowance of €0,23/km and a net remote work allowance of €2,45 per day.
- A company-provided laptop.
- The chance to be part of a positive and collaborative team in a great working environment.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client