Administrative Officer (Temporary)

Unlock your potential as an Administration Officer in the exciting world of international Logistics Engineering! If you thrive on independence and possess a keen eye for detail, you are the candidate we want. This is your opportunity to lead and revolutionize their order and invoicing functions. You'll be instrumental in managing, streamlining, and overseeing these critical processes, contributing directly to the global success.

Freelance is not possible.

If you enjoy working in a structured environment and want to play a key role in keeping processes running smoothly, we would love to hear from you.

You will join an international and structured organization where quality and process excellence are key. The team works closely with departments such as sales, finance, and operations to ensure seamless service delivery. The environment is professional, process-driven, and focused on continuous improvement.

In this role, you are responsible for managing and supporting administrative processes from order intake to invoicing. You ensure everything is accurate, complete, and delivered on time.