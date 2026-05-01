Administrative Officer (Temporary)

Administrative Officer (Temporary)

Posted on May 1, 2026
Houten
Temporary
Posted on May 1, 2026

About this role

Unlock your potential as an Administration Officer in the exciting world of international Logistics Engineering! If you thrive on independence and possess a keen eye for detail, you are the candidate we want. This is your opportunity to lead and revolutionize their order and invoicing functions. You'll be instrumental in managing, streamlining, and overseeing these critical processes, contributing directly to the global success.

Freelance is not possible.

If you enjoy working in a structured environment and want to play a key role in keeping processes running smoothly, we would love to hear from you.

You will join an international and structured organization where quality and process excellence are key. The team works closely with departments such as sales, finance, and operations to ensure seamless service delivery. The environment is professional, process-driven, and focused on continuous improvement.

In this role, you are responsible for managing and supporting administrative processes from order intake to invoicing. You ensure everything is accurate, complete, and delivered on time.

  • Process and validate customer orders and contract data in systems (e.g. ERP/CRM);
  • Coordinate order flows and ensure deadlines are met;
  • Monitor ongoing orders and proactively identify discrepancies;
  • Resolve administrative issues and follow up on missing information;
  • Ensure correct invoicing and documentation.

Requirements

You are detail-oriented, proactive, and comfortable working in a structured environment.

  • MBO+/HBO level (or equivalent);
  • Experience in an administrative or customer support role;
  • Experience with ERP/CRM systems is a plus;
  • Strong organizational and planning skills;
  • Accurate, structured, and solution-oriented.

You are also a strong communicator and enjoy collaborating with different stakeholders.

Salary

3000 - 3500
  • A varied temporary administrative role with responsibility;
  • An international and professional working environment;
  • Opportunities to contribute to process improvements;
  • A salary between €2900 and €3500 gross per month (based on 40 hours);
  • Good secondary employment conditions.

What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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