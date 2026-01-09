Accounts & Billing Assistant

Posted on January 9, 2026
Bunnik
English
About this role

What you’ll be working on
In this role, you’ll focus on the day-to-day flow of billing and payments for organizational customers. You’ll help keep things accurate, clear, and on track, while also having the space to think along about how processes can work better as the company continues to grow.
Your main responsibilities include:
  • Preparing and issuing invoices and quotations, and making sure billing information is complete and accurate

  • Tracking incoming payments, following up where needed, and ensuring balances are up to date

  • Working with online payment platforms alongside manual invoicing and keeping everything properly aligned

  • Making sure payments and invoices are correctly recorded and matched in the system

  • Coordinating with internal teams and supporting customers in a clear and professional way, while spotting opportunities to improve existing processes

Requirements

What we’re looking for
You don’t need to be perfect on paper — but you do need to enjoy ownership, structure, and working in a growing environment where things move fast and your input actually matters.
We’re looking for someone who:
  • Brings solid experience in accounts receivable or a similar finance-related role (around 2+ years) and feels comfortable working with numbers and processes
  • Communicates clearly and professionally in English (C1 level), both with colleagues and external stakeholders
  • Is comfortable with digital tools, curious to learn new systems, and confident working with data and workflows
  • Works in a structured and detail-oriented way, takes responsibility, and follows tasks through to completion
  • Enjoys contributing to a positive customer experience and likes thinking along about improvements and scalability

Practical requirements
  • Available for 24 hours per week
  • Able to work from the office in the Bunnik area at least two days per week

Salary

€3000-€3600 per month

The company

Our client is a leading education technology company that provides innovative solutions to enhance the learning experience of students worldwide.

Application Procedure

