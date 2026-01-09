Accounts & Billing Assistant

Preparing and issuing invoices and quotations, and making sure billing information is complete and accurate

Tracking incoming payments, following up where needed, and ensuring balances are up to date

Working with online payment platforms alongside manual invoicing and keeping everything properly aligned

Making sure payments and invoices are correctly recorded and matched in the system

Coordinating with internal teams and supporting customers in a clear and professional way, while spotting opportunities to improve existing processes

In this role, you’ll focus on the day-to-day flow of billing and payments for organizational customers. You’ll help keep things accurate, clear, and on track, while also having the space to think along about how processes can work better as the company continues to grow.