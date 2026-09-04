Behind this vacancy is a leading high-tech manufacturer active worldwide in sectors where precision, reliability, and safety are absolute requirements. Think of environments where technology at a microscopic level makes the difference and where components operate under the strictest quality standards.

The company develops advanced piping systems that play a crucial role in complex industrial processes. These products are usually not visible in the final application, but without them, many modern technologies simply would not function.

What makes this employer special is the combination of craftsmanship, innovation, and development. Work takes place in a modern, clean production environment using the latest technologies, where quality is central and employees are given the opportunity to grow step by step into true specialists.

You as a Technical Production Employee 2-shifts will join an organization that invests not only in technology, but especially in people. There is a strong focus on growth, training, and career development, allowing you to build both high-quality products and your own future within a growing technical environment.

Whether you are just starting your career as a Technical Production Employee 2-shifts or already have experience in production: here you get the opportunity to develop yourself in a world where precision and engineering come together at the highest level.