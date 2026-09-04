Technical Production Employee 2-shifts
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Technical Production Employee working in a 2-shifts, you will be involved in assembling, testing, and inspecting high-quality piping systems. You work from technical drawings and work orders and ensure that every product meets strict quality requirements.
Your tasks include:
- Assembling components and stainless steel hoses
- Reading and interpreting technical drawings
- Testing and inspecting products
- Working according to technical specifications and quality standards
- Performing orbital welding if you are trained or will be trained for it
- Contributing ideas for improvements in the production process
- Learning to operate multiple workstations and tasks
You as a will work in a structured 2-shift schedule, with early finishes on Fridays giving you an early start to your weekend.
Morning shift
- Monday to Thursday: 06:00 – 15:00
- Friday: 06:00 – 12:00
Afternoon/evening shift
- Monday to Thursday: 14:45 – 23:45
- Friday: 12:00 – 18:00
A major advantage is that you only work a short shift on Fridays. In addition, breaks on Fridays are fully paid, allowing you to start your weekend early.
What do we offer you
You as an Technical Production Employee 2-shifts will join an organization where craftsmanship is valued and where there is plenty of attention for your development.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
We offer, among other things:
- Gross monthly salary between €2,800 and €3,500 depending on experience
- Shift allowance of 13.3% on top of your salary
- Possibility of a permanent contract after approximately 6 months
- 38-hour work week
- Travel allowance of €0.25 per kilometer
- 27 vacation days
- Good pension scheme according to the Metalektro collective labor agreement (CAO)
- Performance-based bonuses
- Specialized training and education
- Personal guidance and development opportunities
- Clear growth opportunities within the company
- Informal working atmosphere with short communication lines and engaged colleagues
Job Requirements
We are looking for someone who enjoys hands-on technical work as a Technical Production Employee 2-shifts. Experience is a plus, but motivation and willingness to learn are just as important.
You recognize yourself in the following:
- Willing to work in a cleanroom environment
- Technical insight and affinity with production or engineering
- Ability to read technical drawings or willingness to learn
- Preferably 1–3 years of experience in a production environment
- Accurate and quality-oriented working style
- Safety-conscious and willing to follow training
- Available for a 2-shift system
About the company
Behind this vacancy is a leading high-tech manufacturer active worldwide in sectors where precision, reliability, and safety are absolute requirements. Think of environments where technology at a microscopic level makes the difference and where components operate under the strictest quality standards.
The company develops advanced piping systems that play a crucial role in complex industrial processes. These products are usually not visible in the final application, but without them, many modern technologies simply would not function.
What makes this employer special is the combination of craftsmanship, innovation, and development. Work takes place in a modern, clean production environment using the latest technologies, where quality is central and employees are given the opportunity to grow step by step into true specialists.
You as a Technical Production Employee 2-shifts will join an organization that invests not only in technology, but especially in people. There is a strong focus on growth, training, and career development, allowing you to build both high-quality products and your own future within a growing technical environment.
Whether you are just starting your career as a Technical Production Employee 2-shifts or already have experience in production: here you get the opportunity to develop yourself in a world where precision and engineering come together at the highest level.