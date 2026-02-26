Product Life Cycle Manager – Embedded Computing Systems Eindhoven

Product Life Cycle Manager – Embedded Computing Systems

Are you technically strong in complex electronic systems and ready to take ownership beyond pure engineering? Do you enjoy operating at the intersection of technology, supply chain, quality and customer management? Then this opportunity may be the right next step.

We are a leading high-tech development and manufacturing partner operating from one of the most advanced campuses in the Netherlands. We design, industrialize and produce complex electronic systems for global customers in sectors such as high-tech equipment, medical, semiconductor and industrial automation. To strengthen our Embedded Computing Systems domain, we are expanding our Product Life Cycle Management team.

The Role

As Product Life Cycle Manager, you are responsible for the full life cycle of existing embedded computing products for key international customers. These are not new product introductions, but mature products in the field that require continuous optimization, risk management and strategic lifecycle steering.

You act as the technical and operational owner of your product portfolio and ensure long-term continuity, performance and customer satisfaction.

Your Responsibilities