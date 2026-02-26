Product Life Cycle Manager – Embedded Computing Systems Eindhoven
About this role
Are you technically strong in complex electronic systems and ready to take ownership beyond pure engineering? Do you enjoy operating at the intersection of technology, supply chain, quality and customer management? Then this opportunity may be the right next step.
We are a leading high-tech development and manufacturing partner operating from one of the most advanced campuses in the Netherlands. We design, industrialize and produce complex electronic systems for global customers in sectors such as high-tech equipment, medical, semiconductor and industrial automation. To strengthen our Embedded Computing Systems domain, we are expanding our Product Life Cycle Management team.
The Role
As Product Life Cycle Manager, you are responsible for the full life cycle of existing embedded computing products for key international customers. These are not new product introductions, but mature products in the field that require continuous optimization, risk management and strategic lifecycle steering.
You act as the technical and operational owner of your product portfolio and ensure long-term continuity, performance and customer satisfaction.
Your Responsibilities
- Own and manage the full product life cycle of complex embedded hardware platforms
- Lead engineering changes (ECO/ECN) and coordinate cross-functional implementation
- Manage component obsolescence, redesigns and supplier-driven changes
- Translate customer requirements into technical and operational actions
- Align with R&D, supply chain, quality and manufacturing teams
- Identify lifecycle risks and proactively drive mitigation strategies
- Safeguard cost, quality, delivery and technical performance
- Act as primary interface for lifecycle topics toward key customers
What We Are Looking For
- Technical background in Embedded Systems, Electronics, Mechatronics or similar
- Experience in high-complexity environments (high-tech, semiconductor, medical, aerospace or comparable industries)
- Strong understanding of hardware platforms and system architecture
- Experience with change management in production environments
- Familiarity with supply chain impact, component lifecycle and obsolescence management
- Ability to operate confidently in a customer-facing role
- Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
This role requires someone who understands technology deeply but also enjoys coordinating across disciplines and managing complexity on a strategic level.
Why This Role?
- Ownership of critical high-tech products used by global industry leaders
- Long lifecycle products with real technical depth and complexity
- Strong cross-functional exposure
- Opportunity to influence product roadmap and lifecycle strategy
- Work within a highly innovative and technically driven organization
We are looking for professionals already based in the Netherlands or willing to relocate for a long-term opportunity.
If you thrive in technically complex environments and want to take responsibility beyond engineering execution, we would be happy to connect.