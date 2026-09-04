Process operator
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an process operator in a 5-shift rotation, you play a key role in producing high-quality plastic granules and keeping our production process running efficiently. Working in a modern and innovative manufacturing environment, you monitor production lines, identify and resolve process deviations, and make adjustments to ensure optimal performance. Safety, quality, and teamwork are at the heart of everything you do. In addition, you contribute to continuous improvement initiatives and help maintain a clean, safe, and well-organized workplace. Your technical insight and proactive attitude make a direct impact on the success of our operation every day.
What You Will Do:
- Operate: set up, adjust, and monitor production installations to ensure optimal performance;
- Analyze: perform and document process and quality measurements to maintain high standards;
- Identify: recognize deviations in the process and take corrective actions promptly;
- Support: collaborate during maintenance and repair activities to minimize downtime;
- Improve: contribute ideas for process optimizations and propose practical solutions.
What do we offer you
When you join us as an process operator, you gain more than just a job. You become part of a collaborative team that values safety, innovation, and personal growth. From career development opportunities to excellent benefits and a supportive work culture, we'll help you build a successful long-term career.
- Attractive compensation package: Earn a monthly salary between €2,850 and €3,200, plus a 22% shift allowance and an additional 13th-month bonus;
- Long-term stability: Enjoy the security of a permanent contract and a full-time position within a stable and growing organization;
- Excellent work-life balance: Benefit from 24 vacation days, 11 additional ATV days, and no extra working days outside your regular 5-shift schedule;
- Development opportunities: Take advantage of extensive training programs and clear career progression opportunities to support your professional growth;
- Great benefits and work environment: Receive travel reimbursement, participate in an attractive pension plan, and work in a modern, safe workplace alongside supportive colleagues.
Job Requirements
We are seeking a detail-oriented process operator who combines technical aptitude with a proactive attitude. You enjoy working collaboratively, take ownership of your responsibilities, and are committed to delivering excellent results.
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- VAPRO B diploma or willingness to obtain it;
- Experience in a process or production environment;
- Knowledge of handling hazardous materials is a plus;
- Problem-solving mindset with technical and detail-oriented skills;
- Willingness to obtain certifications like VCA-VOL and BHV.
About the company
Located in Etten-Leur, our company is a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic raw materials, serving customers across a wide range of industries. With a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and circular production, we continuously invest in advanced technologies that help create a more sustainable future.
What makes us unique is our combination of a modern production environment, cutting-edge processes, and a people-oriented culture. Safety, quality, and teamwork are at the core of everything we do. We encourage employees to grow through training, development programs, and opportunities to take on new challenges. Your ideas and contributions are valued, and you'll be part of a close-knit team that works together to achieve success.
Whether you're looking to develop your technical skills, build a long-term career, or contribute to sustainable manufacturing, you'll find plenty of opportunities here.
Ready to take the next step in your career and help shape a more sustainable future? Apply today and become part of our team in Etten-Leur!