Process operator

Located in Etten-Leur, our company is a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic raw materials, serving customers across a wide range of industries. With a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and circular production, we continuously invest in advanced technologies that help create a more sustainable future.

What makes us unique is our combination of a modern production environment, cutting-edge processes, and a people-oriented culture. Safety, quality, and teamwork are at the core of everything we do. We encourage employees to grow through training, development programs, and opportunities to take on new challenges. Your ideas and contributions are valued, and you'll be part of a close-knit team that works together to achieve success.

Whether you're looking to develop your technical skills, build a long-term career, or contribute to sustainable manufacturing, you'll find plenty of opportunities here.

Ready to take the next step in your career and help shape a more sustainable future? Apply today and become part of our team in Etten-Leur!