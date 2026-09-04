Extrusion line operator

Extrusion line operator

Posted on September 4, 2026
Etten-leur
Posted on September 4, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As an Extrusion line operator, you are responsible for operating and monitoring three extrusion lines, ensuring a safe and efficient production process. You prepare materials, monitor quality, resolve minor process deviations, and help produce high-quality products in a sustainable and innovative production environment.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Operating and monitoring extrusion lines, from raw materials to finished products;
  • Filling mixers according to recipes and maintaining process parameters;
  • Conducting quality checks and making adjustments when necessary;
  • Processing EPS granules through underwater granulation, coating, sieving, and packaging;
  • Identifying and resolving issues within the production process to ensure efficiency.

What do we offer you

We believe in rewarding your hard work with excellent benefits, career development opportunities, and a positive work environment. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:

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  • Salary between €2,850 and €3,200 per month;
  • Full-time role (40 hours per week);
  • A 13th-month bonus, 24 vacation days, and 11 ATV days;
  • Pension plan with only 5% employee contribution;
  • Opportunities for training and career advancement;
  • A supportive team in a professional yet informal atmosphere.

Job Requirements

Are you a hands-on extrusion line operator with an eye for detail? We are looking for someone who values safety, quality, and teamwork in a fast-paced production setting.

  • Hold a VAPRO B certificate or willing to obtain it;
  • Experience in a similar role within production environments;
  • Independent, solution-oriented, and accountable in your work;
  • Willing to obtain certifications like VCA-VOL and BHV;
  • Strong focus on safety and accuracy in processes.

About the company

Located in Etten-Leur, we are a leading European producer of EPS raw materials, committed to sustainability, innovation, and a circular economy. With operations across the Netherlands, Germany, and Finland, we transform recycled materials into high-quality products for customers throughout Europe.

At our company, you'll join a close-knit team where collaboration, safety, and personal development are highly valued. We invest in our people, encourage new ideas, and provide opportunities to grow within a modern and forward-thinking production environment.

Ready to build a sustainable future while growing your career? Join our team in Etten-Leur and apply today!

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