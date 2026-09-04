Extrusion line operator
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an Extrusion line operator, you are responsible for operating and monitoring three extrusion lines, ensuring a safe and efficient production process. You prepare materials, monitor quality, resolve minor process deviations, and help produce high-quality products in a sustainable and innovative production environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Operating and monitoring extrusion lines, from raw materials to finished products;
- Filling mixers according to recipes and maintaining process parameters;
- Conducting quality checks and making adjustments when necessary;
- Processing EPS granules through underwater granulation, coating, sieving, and packaging;
- Identifying and resolving issues within the production process to ensure efficiency.
What do we offer you
We believe in rewarding your hard work with excellent benefits, career development opportunities, and a positive work environment. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:
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- Salary between €2,850 and €3,200 per month;
- Full-time role (40 hours per week);
- A 13th-month bonus, 24 vacation days, and 11 ATV days;
- Pension plan with only 5% employee contribution;
- Opportunities for training and career advancement;
- A supportive team in a professional yet informal atmosphere.
Job Requirements
Are you a hands-on extrusion line operator with an eye for detail? We are looking for someone who values safety, quality, and teamwork in a fast-paced production setting.
- Hold a VAPRO B certificate or willing to obtain it;
- Experience in a similar role within production environments;
- Independent, solution-oriented, and accountable in your work;
- Willing to obtain certifications like VCA-VOL and BHV;
- Strong focus on safety and accuracy in processes.
About the company
Located in Etten-Leur, we are a leading European producer of EPS raw materials, committed to sustainability, innovation, and a circular economy. With operations across the Netherlands, Germany, and Finland, we transform recycled materials into high-quality products for customers throughout Europe.
At our company, you'll join a close-knit team where collaboration, safety, and personal development are highly valued. We invest in our people, encourage new ideas, and provide opportunities to grow within a modern and forward-thinking production environment.
Ready to build a sustainable future while growing your career? Join our team in Etten-Leur and apply today!