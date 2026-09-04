Extrusion line operator

Located in Etten-Leur, we are a leading European producer of EPS raw materials, committed to sustainability, innovation, and a circular economy. With operations across the Netherlands, Germany, and Finland, we transform recycled materials into high-quality products for customers throughout Europe.

At our company, you'll join a close-knit team where collaboration, safety, and personal development are highly valued. We invest in our people, encourage new ideas, and provide opportunities to grow within a modern and forward-thinking production environment.

Ready to build a sustainable future while growing your career? Join our team in Etten-Leur and apply today!