OT Engineer-duplicate

Own the Automation. Drive the Future. Become the Next OT Engineer! Do you love making industrial systems work better and keeping them safe? Are you excited about protecting factory networks and the technology that runs them? If you're a dedicated OT professional ready to take charge, we want you! As an OT Engineer, you'll be a key part of our Technical Department. You'll help keep our factory's automation running smoothly. You'll become the expert for a specific area of our advanced automation systems, making you crucial for keeping things efficient and reliable. Think you're up for the challenge?

Apply Now

​​In this role, together with the OT team, you are jointly responsible for ensuring the business continuity of the site by ensuring the availability and reliability of site OT and mitigating risks related to cybersecurity and obsolescence threats; In addition, the team is responsible for the site's OT architecture and ensures that changes to the architecture are aligned with business and site standards and can be embedded in and maintained by the existing OT maintenance organization.

Your responsibilities also includes :