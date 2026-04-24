OT Engineer-duplicate
About this role
Own the Automation. Drive the Future. Become the Next OT Engineer! Do you love making industrial systems work better and keeping them safe? Are you excited about protecting factory networks and the technology that runs them? If you're a dedicated OT professional ready to take charge, we want you! As an OT Engineer, you'll be a key part of our Technical Department. You'll help keep our factory's automation running smoothly. You'll become the expert for a specific area of our advanced automation systems, making you crucial for keeping things efficient and reliable. Think you're up for the challenge?
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In this role, together with the OT team, you are jointly responsible for ensuring the business continuity of the site by ensuring the availability and reliability of site OT and mitigating risks related to cybersecurity and obsolescence threats; In addition, the team is responsible for the site's OT architecture and ensures that changes to the architecture are aligned with business and site standards and can be embedded in and maintained by the existing OT maintenance organization.
Your responsibilities also includes :
- Responsible for the effectiveness, improvement, and safeguarding of automated business processes, including ensuring the correct long-term vision regarding automation;
- Troubleshooting and analysis in the event of complex problems / malfunctions in the hardware and software of the automation (such as client / server / hosting / network / PLC / SCADA / HMI / MES);
- Being and staying up to date with new technologies in the field of automation;
- Central point of contact, both internal and external, for and advisory in the field of automation;
- You apply lifecycle management to the OT asset register;
- You are responsible for software change management and keeping changes & modifications up to date (change control);
- You are jointly responsible for the implementation of our ITIL procedures;
- Another important part of your role is optimizing our cybersecurity. This is an increasingly important aspect within the OT domain nowadays;
- The OT department consists of a team of 2 specialists who are jointly responsible for the entire OT landscape. They work closely with mechanics, the project manager, and the Technical Department staff. The OT engineers report directly to the Maintenance Manager;
Requirements
- HBO working and thinking level;
- At least 3 years of experience in industrial automation, preferably in the food or pharmaceutical industry;
- Excellent command of the Dutch language, spoken and written;
- Demonstrable OT knowledge: network systems (including Profinet/bus, hosting, firewall configuration), complex instrumentation, factory automation, and cybersecurity;
- Knowledge of server and PC systems (VMware, Microsoft Windows) and industrial networks;
- Experience with industrial automation in a broad sense;
- Familiar with ITIL processes within an OT environment;
- Customer-oriented, results-oriented, analytical, creative, accurate, and highly safety and quality conscious.
Salary
What do you get:
- A salary between €4000 and €5000 gross per month based on your experience;
- A good secondary benefits (38-hour work week, 5% year-end bonus, competitive pension, 8% holiday allowance, flexible working hours, bonus);
- Various training and coaching programs to help you develop and map out your own professional career;
- Internal career advancement is strongly encouraged;
What's next? We'll let you know within four business days whether you're eligible for the position. We'll schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this meeting, we'll provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the application process. We'll then introduce you to our client, in consultation with you, and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, making them the ideal sparring partners for both the candidate and the client.