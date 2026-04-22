OT and Engineering Manager
About this role
Lead Operational Excellence in Cheese Packaging! Are you a visionary Engineering Manager ready to make a tangible impact? We're seeking a strategic leader to define and drive the future of Operational Technology (OT) and predictive maintenance across the state-of-the-art cheese packaging facilities in Wolvega and Leerdam. This isn't just about maintaining machines; it's about architecting a smarter, more efficient, and highly reliable operational ecosystem. You'll have the autonomy to implement groundbreaking strategies, directly reducing downtime, optimizing equipment performance, and ensuring our critical assets are not only safe and compliant but operating at the pinnacle of excellence. Report to our Multisite Technical Services Manager and partner with our dedicated Team Leads – together, you'll build the technical powerhouse that fuels the continued success.
If you thrive on innovation and want to leave your mark on a vital industry, this is your opportunity.
Strategic Maintenance & OT Leadership
- Design and implement preventive and predictive maintenance strategies to ensure equipment reliability and minimize downtime.
- Develop and roll out a unified OT strategy across both sites, aiming for standardization and efficiency.
Team Management & Collaboration
- Lead a team of 12 FTE, including reliability, maintenance, and OT engineers.
- Work closely with other departments to ensure seamless operations and technical alignment.
Asset Lifecycle & Optimization
- Oversee the full lifecycle of equipment—from procurement to maintenance and eventual replacement.
- Maintain detailed records of maintenance activities, equipment status, and spare parts inventory.
Innovation & Continuous Improvement
- Identify opportunities for process optimization and technical innovation.
- Introduce new technologies and engineering methods to elevate maintenance and OT practices.
Requirements
- A Bachelor’s degree (HBO) with 10+ years of experience, or a Master’s degree (WO) with 7+ years of experience in engineering or a related field;
- Deep knowledge of OT systems and maintenance processes in a production environment;
- At least 7 years of leadership experience, with a proven ability to manage and develop technical teams;
- Strong strategic thinking and execution skills, especially in implementing long-term technical roadmaps;
- Excellent communication and reporting abilities, with a knack for stakeholder alignment;
- Solid planning, organizational, and project management capabilities.
Salary
What do you get:
- A competitive salary and benefits package based on your experience;
- A good secondary benefits (38-hour work week, 5% year-end bonus, competitive pension, 8% holiday allowance, flexible working hours, bonus);
- Various training and coaching programs to help you develop and map out your own professional career;
- Internal career advancement is strongly encouraged;
What's next? We'll let you know within four business days whether you're eligible for the position. We'll schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this meeting, we'll provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the application process. We'll then introduce you to our client, in consultation with you, and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, making them the ideal sparring partners for both the candidate and the client.