Machine Builder Eindhoven

Posted on February 13, 2026
Eindhoven
About this role

Do you want to work on innovative machines and are you looking for a role with variety, independence, and technical challenges? Would you prefer not to work in the same place every day, but instead contribute to diverse projects both domestically and occasionally abroad? Then this position in machine building is exactly what you’re looking for..

You will assemble high-quality, customer-specific machines from start to finish, including installation, testing, and commissioning. Working at various client locations, you’ll build mechanical and mechatronic systems based on technical drawings and specifications. Every project is different, offering plenty of variety and technical challenge.

Extra voordelen van deze vacature:

  • You travel directly from home to the project location;
  • A fully equipped toolbox is provided;
  • A high level of independence and responsibility;
  • Opportunities for further technical development;
  • An excellent and compentive salary

Job requirements

What do you bring?

  • MBO level pf thinking and working;
  • Expierence in machine building or mechatronics;
  • Good command of the English language;
  • Expierence as, for example, an assembly technician, machine builder, or mechanical fitter

What can you expect from Xelvin:

  • A contract with Xelvin with the prospect of permanent employment;
  • A gross monthly salary between €2800 and €3800 depending on you experience;
  • 8% holiday allowance, paid vacation days and pension accrual;
  • Choice between travel expense reimbursement or a company car;
  • Targeted education, training, and courses to further strengthen your career
