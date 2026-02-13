Machine Builder Eindhoven

Do you want to work on innovative machines and are you looking for a role with variety, independence, and technical challenges? Would you prefer not to work in the same place every day, but instead contribute to diverse projects both domestically and occasionally abroad? Then this position in machine building is exactly what you’re looking for..

You will assemble high-quality, customer-specific machines from start to finish, including installation, testing, and commissioning. Working at various client locations, you’ll build mechanical and mechatronic systems based on technical drawings and specifications. Every project is different, offering plenty of variety and technical challenge.

Extra voordelen van deze vacature: