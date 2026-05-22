Failure Analysis Engineer Eindhoven
About this role
About the company
Our client is an international high-tech manufacturing and engineering organization specializing in advanced electronic systems and complex PCBA assemblies for highly demanding industries. The company develops and manufactures innovative products used in sectors where quality, reliability, and precision are critical.
Operating in a fast-paced engineering environment, the organization combines development, industrialization, testing, and manufacturing under one roof. Teams work closely together to continuously improve products, processes, and production performance while maintaining exceptionally high quality standards.
Due to continued growth, we are looking for a hands-on and analytical Failure Analysis Engineer to strengthen the engineering and manufacturing support team.
The role
As a Failure Analysis Engineer, you will play a key role in investigating production and product-related failures within a high-tech electronics manufacturing environment.
You will be responsible for identifying root causes of failures on PCB and PCBA level, supporting troubleshooting activities, and improving overall product reliability and manufacturing quality.
This role combines:
- Failure analysis
- Test engineering
- Quality investigations
- Debugging and diagnostics
- Continuous improvement
You will work closely with teams across:
- Production
- Test engineering
- Quality
- Manufacturing engineering
- R&D / hardware engineering
The ideal candidate enjoys solving complex technical problems and thrives in a hands-on engineering environment where no two days are the same.
Responsibilities
- Perform detailed failure and defect analysis on electronic assemblies, PCBAs, and hardware systems
- Investigate production and test failures using structured root cause analysis methodologies
- Troubleshoot hardware and electronics-related issues in manufacturing and test environments
- Analyze defects found during: AOI inspections, ICT/FCT testing, Production validation, Quality investigations
- Support debugging activities on component and system level
- Collaborate with engineering and production teams to improve product quality and test coverage
- Validate and optimize inspection and test processes
- Support implementation and improvement of inspection programs and test procedures
- Identify recurring failure patterns and propose corrective/preventive actions
- Document findings, technical analyses, and improvement recommendations
- Support continuous improvement initiatives related to manufacturing quality and reliability
What we are looking for
We are looking for someone with a strong technical mindset and genuine curiosity for understanding how and why products fail. You likely have experience in one or more of the following areas:
- Failure analysis
- Electronics testing
- PCBA manufacturing
- Debugging and diagnostics
- Quality or reliability engineering
- Manufacturing/test engineering
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in: Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Industrial Engineering, or similar technical field
- Experience working in electronics or PCBA manufacturing environments
- Hands-on experience with troubleshooting and debugging electronic systems
- Knowledge of PCB/PCBA inspection and manufacturing processes
- Experience with root cause analysis methodologies
- Familiarity with test and inspection environments such as: AOI, ICT, Functional testing, Microscopy / visual inspection
- Ability to interpret technical documentation, schematics, and manufacturing data
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good communication skills and ability to work cross-functionally
- Fluent English communication skills
Preferred experience
Experience with one or more of the following is considered a strong plus:
- Power electronics
- Analog electronics
- Manufacturing quality systems
- APQP / quality methodologies
- ISO-regulated environments
- Verification & validation activities
- Data analysis and process optimization