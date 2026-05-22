Failure Analysis Engineer Eindhoven

About the company

Our client is an international high-tech manufacturing and engineering organization specializing in advanced electronic systems and complex PCBA assemblies for highly demanding industries. The company develops and manufactures innovative products used in sectors where quality, reliability, and precision are critical.

Operating in a fast-paced engineering environment, the organization combines development, industrialization, testing, and manufacturing under one roof. Teams work closely together to continuously improve products, processes, and production performance while maintaining exceptionally high quality standards.

Due to continued growth, we are looking for a hands-on and analytical Failure Analysis Engineer to strengthen the engineering and manufacturing support team.

The role

As a Failure Analysis Engineer, you will play a key role in investigating production and product-related failures within a high-tech electronics manufacturing environment.

You will be responsible for identifying root causes of failures on PCB and PCBA level, supporting troubleshooting activities, and improving overall product reliability and manufacturing quality.

This role combines:

Failure analysis

Test engineering

Quality investigations

Debugging and diagnostics

Continuous improvement

You will work closely with teams across:

Production

Test engineering

Quality

Manufacturing engineering

R&D / hardware engineering

The ideal candidate enjoys solving complex technical problems and thrives in a hands-on engineering environment where no two days are the same.

Responsibilities

Perform detailed failure and defect analysis on electronic assemblies, PCBAs, and hardware systems

Investigate production and test failures using structured root cause analysis methodologies

Troubleshoot hardware and electronics-related issues in manufacturing and test environments

Analyze defects found during: AOI inspections, ICT/FCT testing, Production validation, Quality investigations

Support debugging activities on component and system level

Collaborate with engineering and production teams to improve product quality and test coverage

Validate and optimize inspection and test processes

Support implementation and improvement of inspection programs and test procedures

Identify recurring failure patterns and propose corrective/preventive actions

Document findings, technical analyses, and improvement recommendations

Support continuous improvement initiatives related to manufacturing quality and reliability

What we are looking for

We are looking for someone with a strong technical mindset and genuine curiosity for understanding how and why products fail. You likely have experience in one or more of the following areas:

Failure analysis

Electronics testing

PCBA manufacturing

Debugging and diagnostics

Quality or reliability engineering

Manufacturing/test engineering

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in: Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Industrial Engineering, or similar technical field

Experience working in electronics or PCBA manufacturing environments

Hands-on experience with troubleshooting and debugging electronic systems

Knowledge of PCB/PCBA inspection and manufacturing processes

Experience with root cause analysis methodologies

Familiarity with test and inspection environments such as: AOI, ICT, Functional testing, Microscopy / visual inspection

Ability to interpret technical documentation, schematics, and manufacturing data

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication skills and ability to work cross-functionally

Fluent English communication skills

Preferred experience

Experience with one or more of the following is considered a strong plus: