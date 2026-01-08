Document Management Specialist

Octagon Professionals is one of the main service providers supporting the European Space Agency, and we are expanding our documentation support team at ESTEC in Noordwijk. We are looking for structured, detail-oriented professionals who enjoy working in an international, technical environment.



In this role, you will help ensure that project documentation, including confidential and export-controlled material, is processed, registered, organised, and delivered correctly. Every organisation uses its own internal tools for documentation management, and ESA is no different. Experience with similar systems is valuable, and knowledge of Eclipse is considered an asset.



Responsibilities



Receive, register, and verify incoming documentation via secure channels (SFTP, shared drives, physical media), ensuring compliance with project rules and resolving discrepancies with senders.



Manage documents in the Document Management System (DMS), including uploads, metadata accuracy, and organisation into project structures and libraries.



Track document status, maintain logs, and confirm deliveries to stakeholders.



Support archiving activities, including repository checks, long-term storage, and cataloguing of physical media.



Prepare and dispatch outgoing documentation, applying export-control procedures for sensitive deliveries.



Administer user access in the DMS, support external reviews, and assist the team with general documentation workflows.





Requirements



Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Business Administration, Communications, Information Management).



2-5 years of experience in document control, configuration management, or a similar role.



Experience with Document Management Systems (SharePoint, Teamcenter, or similar).



Familiarity with secure file transfer methods (SFTP, shared drives, physical media).



Strong attention to detail and a structured, organised approach to work.



Clear communication skills and the ability to coordinate with multiple stakeholders.





Preferred Qualifications



Understanding of export control regulations (ITAR/EAR or equivalent).



Basic familiarity with XML, PDF/A, or structured documentation formats.



Knowledge of the Eclipse system.



Experience in aerospace, defence, engineering, or other technical environments.





What We Offer



A competitive salary package.



Up to 30 vacation days plus 12 public holidays (based on a 40-hour work week).



Pension contributions.



Annual access to the ESTEC gym and swimming pool.



Join a collaborative and international team and contribute to meaningful European space missions.





