CNC Miller

Are you ready for a new work environment and do you enjoy working with tight tolerances?

Key Responsibilities The Mechanical Machining Department (MBA) is responsible for producing customer-specific graphite products using CNC machines according to the “copy exact” principle, which applies to both geometric and visual aspects. The department works with highly complex machines, which are standard in principle but become highly specialized when machining

graphite.

•Producing all products (graphite and silicon) using existing CNC programs, machining instructions, templates, and tools.

•Creating or proposing programs for first-time products.

•Operating the measuring machine, generating reports, and interpreting them.

•Optimizing CNC programs and machining conditions.

•Establishing standard machining methods in consultation to ensure correct product delivery.