Clinical Study Manager (TEMP)
About this role
Are you a clinical professional looking to move beyond the routine and into the realm of true scientific impact?
I am looking for a Clinical Study Manager to join a world-class Global Research & Innovation team. This isn’t just about monitoring studies; it’s about leading the full lifecycle of complex clinical trials that influence global nutrition and early life health. You lead the end-to-end strategy, from early design through to final publication. You will act as the bridge between internal R&D, cross-functional global teams, and external Key Opinion Leaders.
If you are a proactive leader who thrives at the intersection of operational excellence and scientific discovery, I’d love to share more about how you can leave your mark on our clinical evidence strategy.
- Establishing a smooth and efficient collaboration within the multi-disciplinary internal project team, consisting of e.g. Clinical Study Researchers, Clinical Study Assistants, Supplies Managers, Data Managers, Medical Monitors, Statisticians and Quality Managers;
- Ensure complex studies are set up and conducted in line with GCP and applicable Regulatory requirements;
- Arrange for Ethics and applicable Regulatory submissions & approvals;
- Select, collaborate with and monitor activities of external clinical partners (e.g. CRO’s, sites, central labs);
- Provide progress reporting, highlight/mitigate risks related to quality, timelines, budget and resources and ensure timely escalation where necessary;
- Bringing new insights to the company with a pioneering mindset.
Requirements
- A Master and/or PhD in life science or related scientific discipline;
- Extensive clinical research experience of which ~8 years in clinical project management;
- Thorough knowledge of legislation and ICH-GCP guidelines;
- Ability to solve complex challenges with unique agile approaches;
- Strong project management and leadership skills;
- Excellent communication skills in English and solid engaging & influencing skills to interact with internal and external stakeholders;
- Pragmatic problem solving and critical thinking capabilities.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 12 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €5000 - 8000 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.