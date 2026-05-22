Assembly Worker
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an assembly operator, you play a vital role in bringing our innovative automation systems to life. Using technical drawings and plans, you’ll assemble both electrical and mechanical components with precision and care. Your work directly contributes to the high-quality standards we uphold, ensuring our products meet the needs of clients across Europe. In this role, you’ll thrive in an organized environment, where attention to detail and a structured approach like the 5S methodology are key to success.
Your responsibilities include:
- Assembling components in the correct sequence based on technical drawings or plans, within the specified time frame;
- Inspecting assembled products, performing tests, and making necessary adjustments to ensure quality;
- Documenting materials used, time spent, and any deviations in our production management software;
- Maintaining tools and keeping your workspace organized according to the 5S methodology;
- Collaborating with your team to continuously improve processes and meet production goals.
What do we offer you
We believe in creating an environment where you can thrive, grow, and feel valued. Here’s what you can expect when you join our team:
- Salary of €3200 gross per month, based on 40 hours;
- Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position;
- Full-time role, 40 hours per week (8:00 AM - 4:30 PM);
- Excellent employment terms under the Metal and Engineering CAO;
- Travel expense reimbursement to support your daily commute;
- Inclusive benefits like vacation days, allowances, and extra leave (ADV).
Job Requirements
We are seeking a precise and adaptable team player with a passion for technical assembly and a commitment to quality.
- VMBO diploma with basic PC and system knowledge;
- Strong attention to detail for assembling small components;
- Familiarity with structured methods like 5S is preferred;
- Flexible and eager to learn new skills and tasks;
- Experience in assembly or technical systems is a plus.
About the company
Located in Bladel, our company is a leading innovator in automation systems for gas stations across Europe. With a strong focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and cutting-edge solutions, we have built a reputation for excellence over the years.
What sets us apart is our commitment to fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment. From professional growth opportunities to a strong emphasis on work-life balance, we ensure our employees feel valued and empowered to succeed. Innovation and teamwork are at the heart of everything we do.
Are you ready to join a team where your skills and ideas truly make a difference?
We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.