Assembly Worker

As an assembly operator, you play a vital role in bringing our innovative automation systems to life. Using technical drawings and plans, you’ll assemble both electrical and mechanical components with precision and care. Your work directly contributes to the high-quality standards we uphold, ensuring our products meet the needs of clients across Europe. In this role, you’ll thrive in an organized environment, where attention to detail and a structured approach like the 5S methodology are key to success.

We believe in creating an environment where you can thrive, grow, and feel valued. Here’s what you can expect when you join our team:

We are seeking a precise and adaptable team player with a passion for technical assembly and a commitment to quality.

About the company

Located in Bladel, our company is a leading innovator in automation systems for gas stations across Europe. With a strong focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and cutting-edge solutions, we have built a reputation for excellence over the years.

What sets us apart is our commitment to fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment. From professional growth opportunities to a strong emphasis on work-life balance, we ensure our employees feel valued and empowered to succeed. Innovation and teamwork are at the heart of everything we do.

Are you ready to join a team where your skills and ideas truly make a difference?