Vacancy | Project Coordinator | English | Dordrecht
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
About the job:
For an intermational company you will be responsible to manage a portfolio of varied journals till online publication. Project Coordinators work closely with offshore vendors, authors and internal/external colleagues to ensure publications meet standards and are delivered on time.
As an English Project coordinator you will:
- Manage a portfolio of journals from acceptance into production through to online publication
- Performing safety quality checks on manuscripts prior to publication to ensure they conform to Journal style guides and company policy
- Work closely with vendors and editorial to manage their performance to ensure articles are published in time and meet quality standards
- Proactively communicate with different stakeholders in and outside the company: Publishing, Authors/Editors, different departments (e.g. Quality Assurance, Process and Content Management, Metadata) and vendors
- Liaise with marketing and communication teams in order to organize and manage article Press Releases
- Serve as a procedural and technical mentor for Publishing colleagues, and liaise with Authors/Editors/Publishing and colleagues within Global Production on further standardization
- Act as a key user for the location or Global Production in at least one additional focus area (such as processes, systems, production parameters)
- Contribute to Production team recurrent meetings to identify inefficiencies, share knowledge and update team on on-going projects
- Participate in User Acceptance Testing of changes to the tools and processes
- Contribute to and inter-departmental meetings
- Act as mentor to new starters. Assist with organization and provision of training
- Maintain records of communications, audits, corrective action plans, and effectiveness monitoring reports
- Manage journal projects in all production workflow models
Job Requirements
Qualifications:
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- Bachelor (HBO) level, by degree or working experience
- Excellent spoken and written command of English
- In-depth knowledge of content management and workflow systems
- Solid understanding of print and online publishing Formats & Tools (XML, HTML, ePub)
- Ability to communicate effectively with scientists, internal customers and vendors
- Knowledge of and experience with the MS-office suite.
- Excellent time management and project management skills
- Accuracy and proactiveness
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
Only successful applicants who are based in the Netherlands will be notified.
About the company
International publishing organisation.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.
For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900