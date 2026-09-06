Vacancy | Project Coordinator | English | Dordrecht
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
About the job:
For an international company you will be responsible for the total (pre- and post-)production process of the journal projects within the set time, quality, and budget boundaries. As an English speaking Project Coordinator you will:
- Manage journal projects in all production workflow models (FS/TS)
- Coordinate the entire post-acquisition and production process
- Coordinate and advise vendors during these processes, educate offshore vendors to ensure quality level
- Proactively communicate with different stakeholders in and outside the company: Publishing, Authors/Editors, different departments (e.g. Quality Assurance, Process and Content Management, Metadata) and vendors
- Ensure adherence to copyediting, typesetting and printing standards
- Serve as a procedural and technical mentor for Publishing colleagues, and liaise with Authors/Editors/Publishing and colleagues within Global Production on further standardization
- Act as a key user for the location or Global Production in at least one additional focus area (such as processes, systems, production parameters)
Job Requirements
Qualifications:
- HBO level, by degree or working experience
- Excellent spoken and written command of English
- In-depth knowledge of content management and workflow systems
- Solid understanding of print and online publishing Formats & Tools (XML, HTML, ePub)
- Ability to communicate effectively with scientists (WO level), internal customers (WO level), and vendors (offshored)
- Knowledge of and experience with the MS-office suite, Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator, LaTeX and PDF.
- Experience managing virtual global teams, consisting of colleagues and offshoring partners.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. Only successful applicants who are based in the Netherlands will be notified.
About the company
International publishing organisation.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900