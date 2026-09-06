Vacancy | Project Coordinator | English | Dordrecht

What exactly are you going to do About the job: For an international company you will be responsible for the total (pre- and post-)production process of the journal projects within the set time, quality, and budget boundaries. As an English speaking Project Coordinator you will: Manage journal projects in all production workflow models (FS/TS)

Coordinate the entire post-acquisition and production process

Coordinate and advise vendors during these processes, educate offshore vendors to ensure quality level

Proactively communicate with different stakeholders in and outside the company: Publishing, Authors/Editors, different departments (e.g. Quality Assurance, Process and Content Management, Metadata) and vendors

Ensure adherence to copyediting, typesetting and printing standards

Serve as a procedural and technical mentor for Publishing colleagues, and liaise with Authors/Editors/Publishing and colleagues within Global Production on further standardization

Act as a key user for the location or Global Production in at least one additional focus area (such as processes, systems, production parameters)

Job Requirements Qualifications: HBO level, by degree or working experience

Excellent spoken and written command of English

In-depth knowledge of content management and workflow systems

Solid understanding of print and online publishing Formats & Tools (XML, HTML, ePub)

Ability to communicate effectively with scientists (WO level), internal customers (WO level), and vendors (offshored)

Knowledge of and experience with the MS-office suite, Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator, LaTeX and PDF.

Experience managing virtual global teams, consisting of colleagues and offshoring partners. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. Only successful applicants who are based in the Netherlands will be notified.