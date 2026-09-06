Vacancy | Implementation Specialist | English | Dordrecht
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international company you will be responsible for the total production process of the journal projects. As an English Journal Implementation Specialist / Project Coordinator you will:
- Gather system requirements from publishers and editors
- Set up sites for peer review system (Editorial Manager) Pre-implementation, implementation, post-implementation tasks
- Guide articles that are submitted for publication through the peer review process
- Introduce a Review System and new tools and editorial services to scientific journals (including Open Access)
- Develop and conduct presentations and training sessions for internal staff
- be responsible for Quality Assurance and 2nd level support for individual journals: escalation, quality assurance, supervision, consultation tasks, presentation tasks
- Maintain close contact with all parties involved (Editors in Chief, Associate Editors, Reviewers and Authors worldwide) in the peer review process to prevent delay in turnaround times
What do we offer you
A position for long term in an international team. 36 hours per week and the first contract will be through Unique. Salary depending on experience is between €2100,- €2500,- gross per month based on 36 hours.
Job Requirements
- Experience in Project Coordination and work experience in international projects
- Excellent spoken and written command of English
- Excellent intercultural skills and communication skills required for working in a global department
- Ability to work in a team
- Planning, control and organizational skills
- Experience in scientific publishing is an advantage
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
About the company
International publishing organisation. Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900