Vacancy | Team Leader Customer Service | English | The Hague area

What exactly are you going to do

For an international company in food products we are seeking for a Customer Service Team Leader who will manage the international customer service team that consists of approximately 10 people.

The Customer Service department represents the organization in answering all operational sales related and delivery-related questions from customers.

The team’s main task is to independently, but in accordance with organizational policies, organize all order- and document flows in an effective and customer oriented manner. The team is also responsible for maintaining optimal contact with customers answering their queries and making sure both customers and account managers are informed at all times.

As the Customer Service Team Leader you are the first point of contact for escalations regarding operational issues. Next to that, you are responsible for the development of the customer service representatives in your team and for change management needed based on project outcomes.

Your key areas of accountability/responsibility are:

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