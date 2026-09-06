Vacancy | Team Leader Customer Service | English | The Hague area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international company in food products we are seeking for a Customer Service Team Leader who will manage the international customer service team that consists of approximately 10 people.
The Customer Service department represents the organization in answering all operational sales related and delivery-related questions from customers.
The team’s main task is to independently, but in accordance with organizational policies, organize all order- and document flows in an effective and customer oriented manner. The team is also responsible for maintaining optimal contact with customers answering their queries and making sure both customers and account managers are informed at all times.
As the Customer Service Team Leader you are the first point of contact for escalations regarding operational issues. Next to that, you are responsible for the development of the customer service representatives in your team and for change management needed based on project outcomes.
Your key areas of accountability/responsibility are:
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- Information source for the customer service team members with regards to daily operational issues;
- Coach and develop customer service team members;
- Take part in and implement outcomes of improvement projects related to tools, processes and systems;
- Look for structural operational issues and proactively propose improvements
- Ensure adequate use by the team of the chosen systems and tools;
- Take the lead in training of new customer service representatives;
- Ensure that customer service policies and procedures are up to date;
What do we offer you
A challenging full time position in an international, dynamic and high quality work environment.
Salary depending on relevant experience and skills
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills in English both written and spoken (advanced business level);
- Other European languages are considered a plus;
- At least 1 to 3 years experience in international customer service;
- Computer literacy (MS Excel, MS Word and SAP);
- Experience with SAP Order To Cash (OTC);
- Strong focus on customer satisfaction;
- Able to build lasting relationships with clients and colleagues in other departments and disciplines;
- Able to work well in an international and multicultural team;
- Team player and open minded personality;
- Able to manage several tasks and projects simultaneously;
- Excellent planning and organizing skills;
- You are passionate about both people and processes and strive to improve both;
- You are a great communicator who can translate business requirements into action and project outcomes into behaviour;
- You look forward to providing leadership in an international organization that is going through many changes.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact our office (Unique Multilingual) at 070-3102740.
This vacancy can also be found under: English, customer service, team leader, team lead, teamleider, support, management, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands, multilingual, expat.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
International organisation working with food products.