Vacancy | Customer Service | English | The Hague area

For a renowned international client we are recruiting a full time experienced customer service representative for their customer service department. This department represents the company in answering all operational sales related and delivery-related questions from customers either by phone, e-mail and chat. In this role you are the key point of contact between customers and the designated internal departments. Your key areas of accountability/responsibility are:

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Job Requirements

What we are looking for:

Excellent communication skills in English (advanced business level). Other European languages are considered a plus;

At least 1 to 3 years' experience in international customer service;

Topics like incoterms, export documentation and customs regulations/ procedures are familiar subjects for you.

Computer literacy (MS Excel, MS Word and SAP);

Experience with SAP is a must;

Strong focus on customer satisfaction

Able to build lasting relationships with clients and colleagues in other departments and disciplines

Team player and open minded personality

Able to manage several tasks and projects at once

Excellent planning and organizing skills

Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact our office (Unique Multilingual) at 070-3102740. This vacancy can also be found under: English, customer service, SAP, Order to cash, incoterms, support, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, account management, the Netherlands, commercial. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV's will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.