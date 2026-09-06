Customer Service Representative French and Dutch in Rotterdam

Customer Service Representative French and Dutch in Rotterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a French and Dutch Customer Service Representative you will be responsible for the Benelux area.

Tasks:

  • Answering, advising, solving complaints via telephone or e-mail from customers.
  • Retain customers
  • Keeping an up to date administration
  • Helping private clients in Belgium and the Netherlands
  • Drafting and sending letters as well as documents.
  • Processing of incoming files.
  • Quality control of sales in French and Dutch.
  • Working on projects to improve customer communication.

What do we offer you

  • We offer a challenging administrative job within an international team.
  • starting date is asap
  • salary € 2500 based on 38 hours
  • 6 months contract withh Unique Multilingual and the possibility of a permanent contract.

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • Native or near native French and Dutch
  • (spoken and written).
  • Bachelor's degree.
  • Fluent in English (spoken and written)
  • Customer service experience.
  • Good administrative and organizational skills.
  • Stress-resistant.

Please note: In order to apply for this position you need to meet all the above requirements.

About the company

International company in Rotterdam.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900

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