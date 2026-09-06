Vacancy | Temporary Customer Service Coordinator | German | English | Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The German Customer Service Coordinator will be responsible for Germany and Austria. The job holder will ensure that the day to day order fulfilment process is executed effectively and efficiently for the nominated accounts.
Order Fulfilment includes
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- Manage customer orders (manual order entry and EDI)
- Customer contact regarding time slots, delays, out of stocks, documents and complaints
- Planning/organising transport
- Solving any issues that occur during transport /upon delivery of the goods
- Creating credit notes for damages
- Manage the booking of time slots
- Raise Purchase orders in SAP for directs and send to supplier
- Contact with suppliers regarding production dates, ETD vessels, documents and so on.
- Issue all relevant transactions in SAP (and in portal of customer or warehouse if applicable).
- (Euro) pallet management with relevant hauliers and customers.
- Raise claims against hauliers and suppliers.
- Document management (including health certificates and other documents required for import, veterinary check and import).
- Invoicing customers.
- Create credit notes in case of damages.
- Checking invoices for transport and penalties of customers.
What do we offer you
- Maternity leave coverage as of December until around the middle of June 2019, so about 6,5 months.
- Role is possible for 32 hours/4 days with a salary of €2700 based on 36 hours.
Job Requirements
- MBO+/HBO work and way of thinking level.
- Good communication – verbal and written.
- Customer empathy.
- SAP / Excel /EDI experience.
- At least 2 year work experience, preferable within Customer Service FMCG of a professional organisation.
- Native German and excellent English oral and written.
About the company
International food company in the area of Rotterdam.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.
For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.