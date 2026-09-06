Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German | English | in Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
This position will be dealing with external and internal customer questions by phone or email, mainly for Germany. You will be working closely with all members of Europe, including sales agents in your assigned region.
Responsibilities:
- Contact person for partners (mainly stores) in Germany, dealing all requests by phone, email and WhatsApp. Requests may include: order entry, handling of complaints and special projects.
- Order book management by analyzing the order status, availability and ensuring on time deliveries.
- Providing partners with product information.
- Support internal departments, such as accounts receivable and marketing.
- Monitoring current processes, identify gaps and make innovative improvement suggestions.
- Assist with translations.
- Responsible for excellent service level toward customers, internal and external.
- Back-up for assigned region and/or Key-Accounts.
What do we offer you
- Based on 40 hours and max 36 hours a week.
- You will start on a 6 month contract with Unique Multilingual.
- Salary € 2300 monthly gross
- Start date immediately.
Job Requirements
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree (BA/BS) or equivalent experience.
- Passion for customer care with a proactive and service minded attitude.
- Great team player skills and support your colleagues by offering unsolicited help.
- Experience in similar position.
- Strong business attitude with excellent and direct communication skills.
- You are German native and fluent in English (written and spoken).
- Experience working with ERP system (SAP) is an advantage.
- Ability to solve problems with high energy and a positive attitude.
- Multi task, proactive and X-functional/discipline attitude.
- Enthusiasm and ability to effectively contribute and enhance the company’s culture, philosophy and core values.
- Contribute to an environment of trust, mutual respect and fun.
- Professional, flexible, energetic, creative, resourceful, positive attitude, detail-oriented.
About the company
Growing international company in Rotterdam. Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.
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