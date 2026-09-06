Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German | Dutch | Rotterdam | 38 hours
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As Customer Service Representative you are responsible for:
- Registering incoming orders (via phone, email or fax) from all around Europe (Germany, UK, the Netheralnds, etc.)
- Check orders (i.e. price, delivery date)
- Handling customer requests via phone or email
- Check inventory
- Check payment status, with the assistance of the financial department
- Clerical duties (i.e. keep sales documents up-to-date and update management information)
- Account management
- Follow up on the turnover rate of the existing clients
- Process all incoming calls and welcome the company guests
- Ratio between the administration & customer contact = 70: 30
- Great team player and supportive of colleages (small team of 3)
What do we offer you
You have a lot of freedom and possibilities in this role. 38 hours working week. Working hours: Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 -17:00 and Friday from 8:00 - 14:00. Salary is based on company's CAO: €2000,- €2500,- depending on experience.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Bachelor degree work experience - level of understanding
- Few years experience in similar field (preferably order management, customer service)
- Fluency in German and English is a must and conversational level of Dutch is required.
- Must be pro-active, multitasking skills and flexibility is required
- Prioratizing skills
- Good team player (small team therefore it is essential)
- Taking initiative
- Work effectively, result oriented and service-minded
About the company
The company is a European leader of packiging materials of different food products.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900.