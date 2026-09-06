Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German | in Rotterdam

What exactly are you going to do?

Are you passionate about excellent customer service? Then we have the perfect job for you. We are looking for an enthusiastic customer service representative for our German market. You will serve as a primary contact for retailers and sales agents in the assigned territory(s), by providing them with information and solving issues.

As a customer service representative German you will be responsible for:

Dealing with external and internal customer questions by phone or email, providing them with answers or responses.

Handling of complaints, warranties and all order related tasks such as: order entry and order management (order status, availability and on time deliveries). These tasks are processed within our ERP system (SAP), therefore a good knowledge of working in an ERP environment is required.

Providing product information and support to internal departments such as accounts receivable and marketing team.

What do we offer you?

Based on 36 hours, covering all days of the week.

Long term position

Salary € 2200 monthly gross

Start date immediately

Job Requirements

A passion for customer service, with a proactive and service minded attitude, with the ability to work independently.

Great team player skills and support your colleagues by offering unsolicited help.

You are a German native speaker (written and spoken).

MBO diploma or higher.

Minimum of 1 year work experience within a Customer Service environment.

Work experience with an ERP system (SAP preferred).

Excellent knowledge of MS Office.

English and/or Dutch is an advantage.

Only applicants that meet the above requirements will be notified.

About the company

Growing international company in outdoor products in Rotterdam.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.