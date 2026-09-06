Customer Service Assistant Polish in Rotterdam

What exactly are you going to do

About the job:

As the Polish Customer Service Assistant you will be responsible for processing all inbound stock orders and all activities which result there off. In the role of Customer Service Assistant Poland you will report directly to the Customer Services Manager.

Process inbound orders for stock deliveries (per fax, telephone or EDI)

Conduct analysis and, if applicable, correct picking list / packing lists

Draw up, check and send invoices

Liaison between warehouse and customer’s warehouses

Supporting customer service team members

You must be a resident of The Netherlands.