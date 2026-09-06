Customer Service Assistant Polish in Rotterdam

Customer Service Assistant Polish in Rotterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job:

As the Polish Customer Service Assistant you will be responsible for processing all inbound stock orders and all activities which result there off. In the role of Customer Service Assistant Poland you will report directly to the Customer Services Manager.

  • Process inbound orders for stock deliveries (per fax, telephone or EDI)
  • Conduct analysis and, if applicable, correct picking list / packing lists
  • Draw up, check and send invoices
  • Liaison between warehouse and customer’s warehouses
  • Supporting customer service team members

You must be a resident of The Netherlands.

What do we offer you

Maternity leave cover based on 6 months. Salary will be based on experience and knowledge between € 2200-2500 gross per month. Full time position. Start date April 1st.

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • Have intermediate vocational education, preferably logistics or business administration; intermediate vocational level of working and thought
  • Have at least 2 years of recent working experience, (preferably within FMCG), preferably within an international organization
  • Knowledge of and experience with Microsoft Office and SAP (must)
  • Good communicative skills, both towards colleagues and customers and suppliers
  • Be meticulous and acknowledge the importance of accurate documentation
  • Be capable of working on one’s own and in teams
  • Have a flexible mentality to work in an every changing environment
  • Excellent mastery of Polish and English (verbal and written); any other language would be an asset
  • Able to start as soon as possible

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.

Only successful aplicants will be notified

About the company

International company in the area of Rotterdam.

Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.

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