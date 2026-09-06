Customer Service Representative Native Turkish & English in Roosendaal
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The Customer Service Representative Turkish completes all customer orders, requests and inquiries as well as provides service to customers and sales teams in order to consistently exceed the expectations of our customers in providing the best industrial cutting products in the world.
Tasks:
- Responsible for accurately and efficiently processing multiple Customer orders on a daily basis.
- Responds to customer requests and inquiries.
- Ability to handle multiple phone calls on a daily basis.
- Schedules and reschedules orders as required to meet the Customer needs and prepare shipping documentation.
- Owns international and specialized customer accounts in order to provide operational productivity within customer service.
- Works collaboratively with our business teams, functional teams and sales team.
- Actively contributes to continuous improvement in order to improve team process and operational efficiency.
- Supports and leads intra team improvement projects as identified by team leader.
What do we offer you
- Start date immediately
- Full time position based on 40 hours
- Salary € 2500 monthly gross
Job Requirements
- Bachelor degree
- 2+ years of experience in Customer Service or related field
- Fluency in Turkish and English
- ERP and CRM Software experience
- Ability to switch from task to task seamlessly (phone calls, email, face to face discussions)
- Strong Customer Service skills (comfortably and confidently interacting with customers)
- Professional Communication Skills (written and verbal)
- Microsoft Office Knowledge (e.g. Outlook, Word, Excel)
- Ability to work independently
- Order management experience
- Team-player attitude
- Professional proficiency in English (written and verbal)
- Living no further than 40 km from Roosendaal and own car required
- You will only be notified if you meet the above requirements
This vacancy can also be found under: Check, Help, Support, Facility, Client Support, Customer, Client, Buyer, Consumer, Roosendaal, Bergen of Zoom, Supporter, Helper, Subordinate, Associate, Co-worker, Assist, Office, Position, Job, work, Technical, occupation, profession, employment, career, Netherlands, Rotterdam, Zuid-Holland, Noord Brabant, Bureau, Workplace, Headquarter, Agency, Organisation, Unit, Department, Establishment, Post.
About the company
International company in Roosendaal.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900