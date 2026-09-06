Customer Service Representative Native Turkish & English in Roosendaal

What exactly are you going to do The Customer Service Representative Turkish completes all customer orders, requests and inquiries as well as provides service to customers and sales teams in order to consistently exceed the expectations of our customers in providing the best industrial cutting products in the world. Tasks: Responsible for accurately and efficiently processing multiple Customer orders on a daily basis.

Responds to customer requests and inquiries.

Ability to handle multiple phone calls on a daily basis.

Schedules and reschedules orders as required to meet the Customer needs and prepare shipping documentation.

Owns international and specialized customer accounts in order to provide operational productivity within customer service.

Works collaboratively with our business teams, functional teams and sales team.

Actively contributes to continuous improvement in order to improve team process and operational efficiency.

Supports and leads intra team improvement projects as identified by team leader.

What do we offer you Start date immediately

Full time position based on 40 hours

Salary € 2500 monthly gross

Job Requirements Bachelor degree

2+ years of experience in Customer Service or related field

Fluency in Turkish and English

ERP and CRM Software experience

Ability to switch from task to task seamlessly (phone calls, email, face to face discussions)

Strong Customer Service skills (comfortably and confidently interacting with customers)

Professional Communication Skills (written and verbal)

Microsoft Office Knowledge (e.g. Outlook, Word, Excel)

Ability to work independently

Order management experience

Team-player attitude

Professional proficiency in English (written and verbal)

Living no further than 40 km from Roosendaal and own car required

You will only be notified if you meet the above requirements This vacancy can also be found under: Check, Help, Support, Facility, Client Support, Customer, Client, Buyer, Consumer, Roosendaal, Bergen of Zoom, Supporter, Helper, Subordinate, Associate, Co-worker, Assist, Office, Position, Job, work, Technical, occupation, profession, employment, career, Netherlands, Rotterdam, Zuid-Holland, Noord Brabant, Bureau, Workplace, Headquarter, Agency, Organisation, Unit, Department, Establishment, Post.