Customer Service Representative Dutch, German, English in Alblasserdam

International company, fashion orientated in Alblasserdam. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900.