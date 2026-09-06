Customer Service Representative Dutch, German, English in Alblasserdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Alblasserdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The function is a multi tasking job in our organization serving our customers and distributors in the Dutch and German market. The Dutch customer service representative will be responsible for:
- being the first contact person for our German customers.
- having a central position in our local organization
- the order administration of the Dutch and part of the European market.
- order management
- maintaining customer satisfaction.
- working in close cooperation with the logistics department and account managers
- reporting directly to the Customer Service Manager
What do we offer you
- permanent contract
- full time (40 hours)
- starting ASAP
- salary € 2400 gross
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- The Dutch language must be on a native or near native level and an advanced level of English and German is a must.
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Windows and Office applications
- Experience in working with ERP system order entry and stock modules are a plus
- Good sense of responsibility
- Creative and solution oriented
- Team player with good communication skills
- Flexible
- Disciplined and accurate
About the company
International company, fashion orientated in Alblasserdam. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900.
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