Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | French | Fulltime | Boxtel

Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | French | Fulltime | Boxtel

Posted on September 6, 2026
Boxtel
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you strive for customer satisfaction and do you speak French fluently? For a well-known blue chip brand our client provides low technical assistance and RMA support on a range of products. Most customer queries are regarding tablets/laptops and multimedia devices. The customer service advisor will provide excellent customer services to consumers and assist them with installations, troubleshooting and problem solving in an efficient and customer friendly manner. We offer extensive communication and product training at the start of your employment. You will be working in an international, informal working environment with a personal approach. Main tasks:

  • Answering inbound contacts (phone, email) from customers
  • Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving any product related questions or problems
  • RMA handling
  • Logging customer details, documenting the problem and escalating whenever necessary
  • Ensuring customer satisfaction in all customer contacts

What do we offer you

  • Fulltime and long term position
  • Direct contract with the company
  • Salary indication: €1800 gross/month
  • Additional benefits: €100 language allowance per month, 8% holiday allowance, 24 paid holidays per year, travel compensation
  • Easily accessible by public transportation
  • International and dynamic work environment
  • Strong team spirit
  • Working hours Mon-Fri 09.00 – 19.00 hrs (rotating shifts)

Job Requirements

  • computer literacy
  • able to follow procedures and keen to learn
  • good troubleshooting skills
  • excellent customer service skills
  • good typing skills and able to multitask
  • fluency in French and English
  • contact center working experience is advantageous
  • self-starter, independent worker
  • resilience

About the company

Our client is a European Contact Center that provides support to companies that outsource their technical helpdesk or customer service desk. The company has successfully provided support in more than 11 languages to over 16 European countries for the past 15 years. They are part of a UK based multinational and are growing steadily.

Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Boxtel delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | Danish | Fulltime | Boxtel
Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | English | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
Vacancy | Technical Customer Service Representative | German | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | English | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | English | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position